Are the majority of new game purchases loose in the case or do I just have bad luck?

Ever since I started buying console games again a couple years ago after a long stint being mostly on PC... I have noticed that possibly 4/5 of the games that I have bought new either locally at a store or online have all arrived with the disc loose in the case. When I hear that disc moving around inside the case I get terrible thoughts of scratched discs but not once have they had any scratches. The games would be brand new in the shrink wrap, but I swear the VAST majority of the brand new games I have bought over the last 2 years or so have all had their discs loose in the case.



I've been wondering if anyone else has similar experiences?