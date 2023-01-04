Are souls type games your cup of tea?

Do people actually enjoy these games? I have tried Dark Souls, Demon Souls and Nioh. Most recently I tried Elden Ring.



For me the game was a janky mess. Half the time you are dodge rolling. Other time you are running and regen. And there is that 20 second window when you strike. I am not talking about the usual adds but the bosses or semi bosses. I uninstalled after 2+ hours and am not sure I want to continue.



Coming from God of War the gameplay seemed archaic. The constant respawns also killed my motivation or of feeling any progress. Controls with keyboard and mouse were also super painful.



Plus having a dragon and a horse rider that one shots you in first 40 mins is probably not the best intro to the game.



Finally, to learn something you actually have to read wiki and watch videos. I have a job. I don’t have time for this much research to “try and enjoy a game”.



Why is Elden Ring heralded as GOTY is beyond my understanding. Do people call this enjoyment?



Just a neutral poll to see what general population thinks about games like these? Maybe I am too old for this shit?



P.S. I watched the end boss fight. If that is payoff for playing the game I don’t want anything to do with it.