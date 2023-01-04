Are souls type games your cup of tea?

  • Yes I love these games

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No I can’t play them as they are too difficult/don’t have time/don’t like game mechanics etc.

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • I don’t care for them and never finished a game

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • I tried and enjoyed it but never went back

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Elden ring is the only one that I enjoyed

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
K

KickAssCop

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 19, 2003
Messages
7,255
Do people actually enjoy these games? I have tried Dark Souls, Demon Souls and Nioh. Most recently I tried Elden Ring.

For me the game was a janky mess. Half the time you are dodge rolling. Other time you are running and regen. And there is that 20 second window when you strike. I am not talking about the usual adds but the bosses or semi bosses. I uninstalled after 2+ hours and am not sure I want to continue.

Coming from God of War the gameplay seemed archaic. The constant respawns also killed my motivation or of feeling any progress. Controls with keyboard and mouse were also super painful.

Plus having a dragon and a horse rider that one shots you in first 40 mins is probably not the best intro to the game.

Finally, to learn something you actually have to read wiki and watch videos. I have a job. I don’t have time for this much research to “try and enjoy a game”.

Why is Elden Ring heralded as GOTY is beyond my understanding. Do people call this enjoyment?

Just a neutral poll to see what general population thinks about games like these? Maybe I am too old for this shit?

P.S. I watched the end boss fight. If that is payoff for playing the game I don’t want anything to do with it.
 
