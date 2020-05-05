Are Sony Playstations in short supply right now? Pro specifically.

I have been wanting to get a Playstation 4 Pro since FF7 came out. But Best Buy has not had any Playstation of any kind in stock for the last 2 weeks I have been looking. Best Buy is my preferred place to buy, but I have also checked other brick and mortar stores and look to have limited availability or none, Walmart, Microcenter. Game Stop does look to have them in stock depending on the store.



I know Japan has put major restrictions on shipping to America in the last month due to COVID, but I guess there wasn't a lot of backstock to get through the crisis?