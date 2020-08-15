Are Samsung QVO SSD's good for storage?

I'm currently looking to upgrade my old 4TB traditional hard drive and migrate my storage data into a SSD and currently looking into the Samsung QVO 870 8TB. I'm aware that QVO drives are the cheaper option and once it begins to copy a file that is over 50GB it will slow down, is it that bad? I'm not planning to use this drive as a boot drive or anything extensive, is it recommend as a storage drive? There aren't many options for 8TB SSD's at the moment and 4TB isn't really enough for me.