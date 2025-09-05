Are QLC drives still supposed to be fast for reads?

I have read in some places suitable for WORM type usage, write once, read many.



Well I have a 4TB SA510 here, which I think is QLC, but I cant be sure as its not spec'd for nand type. The TBW rating for 2TB and 4TB SA510 models is proportionally low compared to the lower capacities.



What got my attention was that playing videos from the drive is slower than a spindle and it seeks very slowly.



I then started to move all the data and copying files from the drive, large sequential files that have been on it a while is only 100-150 speeds, but if I write a fresh file, thats in pSLC, it can read at 550-560 high SATA speeds.



So my observation if I am correct it is a QLC drive, that QLC isnt just slow write, its also slow reads. The slow reads is the focus here, as it seems to be barely mentioned, everyone just talks about slow writes only.



The drive is also dram'less, but I do own a dram'less SSD in my laptop and its nothing like this slow and doesnt really feel different to a DRAM SSD, but that SSD is confirmed TLC. This one is high latency access time, and sub HDD performance.