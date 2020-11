If it says M.2 2280, it means a M.2 connector on one end, with overall card dimensions of 22mm by 80mm.



Other common sizes are 2230 (often used in WiFi cards, but MSFT also uses them for SSDs in Surface and Xbox Series as do some laptop OEMs), 3042 is used a lot for LTE/5G cards, though 2242 cards also work in 3042 mounting points. 2242 being a somewhat common OEM size for SSDs, though not overwhelmingly common. 2280 is quite common. 22110 is also somewhat out there.