Are my i7 10700k temps ok (non OC)

I am unfamiliar with normal full load temps for the 10700k i7 and am wondering if I should upgrade to an all in one water cooler to be safe.



I am currently using a Coolermaster hyper 212 on the i7 with no overclock.



When I am processing videos on handbrake, the core will reach around 85c with the fan at full throttle. I noticed it because the alarm started going off. I am wondering if I should adjust the temp the alarm turns on at, or if I need to invest in a better cooler for the processor. This is my first i7 and my first upgrade in a substantial amount of time so I am unfamiliar with the landscape. Thanks for the advice.