Are motherboard screws supposed to fully contact the little metal bits around the screw hole?

I just encountered an issue that I've never seen before in over 10 years of building computers and didn't really know if I should even worry about it or not. I have a new Phanteks P500A case and the motherboard screws are not like any other motherboard screws I've ever encountered. Normally the screw makes full contact with the little metal bits around the screw hole on the motherboard which I assumed was to help ground. The screws that come with this case do not do that and barely even touch them as they're nowhere near the width. At first I thought I was looking at the wrong screws but no I triple checked and these are the screws you're supposed to use to install the motherboard. Is this even something I should worry about or should I just go back and use some different motherboard screws?