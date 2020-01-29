Are heatsinks necessary for NVME SSDs?

I have a Crucial CT500P1SSD8 500GB NVME drive as my main disk on a Gigabyte H170M-D3H motherboard and it currently has no heatsink on it (and has never had one since I bought it). Recently had some problems with my system and the computer repair guy said my 250GB Samsung SSD had died (many years old so its not the most surprising thing) and that a stress test (using his own SSD and etc) found no problems with the RAM, CPU, GPU etc. The whole system (including the Crucial SSD) seems to be working right now but hwinfo64 does show a "drive temperature 5" value of 75C in the "maximum" column and current temps around 62C or so. (the other 2 temperature values are at 44C or so) Should I head to the shop and buy a heatsink (I dont think the motherboard came with one and if it did, I can't find it) or am I fine to just keep going without a heatsink? And if I do need a heatsink, what sort?