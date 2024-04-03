Are ghiplets the next evolution stage in GPU designs?

Fascinating

“The “ghiplet” approach has an inherent benefit for high-compute applications like artificial intelligence (AI): memory dies can be spread around the main GPU die. Thus, the ghiplets can help create a compute-memory balance. The modularity of chiplets helps optimize specific functions like memory handling.

Besides memory, chiplets offer faster and more efficient data handling with advanced interconnect implementation. This is specifically relevant for high-performance computing (HPC) applications in AI, data analytics, and scientific research.

GPUs have been slow to migrate to chiplets; GPU powerhouse Nvidia says that its recently launched graphics device Blackwell is not a chiplet. Despite much speculation, Nvidia has stuck to its monolithic guns for now. That’s partly because GPUs are far more complex than CPUs.

However, as GPUs move beyond graphics and gaming, chiplets could bring a lot of flexibility and scale to GPU designs. So, AMD archrival Intel has entered the ghiplet space with its Max Series GPUs. It has over 100 billion transistors packaged in 47 different chiplets—Intel calls it tiles—with up to 128 GB of memory.”

1712118663586.png


Source: https://www.edn.com/are-ghiplets-the-next-evolution-stage-in-gpu-designs/
 
Somehow I had totally missed that the 7000 series adopted this design, and haven't payed enough attention to the tests to know how much it improved upon the 6000 series. Using the techpowerup GPU database it doesn't look like gaming performance was affected intensely. I don't know where to go for benchmarks for LLM or ML tests though...
 
If a chip has 10s of 1000s of signals, how do they get around attenuation? Wouldn't there be significant feedback with so small of a space between the circuit paths?
 
Sounds like an AI generated article that ripped info from articles about chiplets from various sources and misspelled chiplets a few times.

Fascinating doesn't quite describe it, I think. They don't deserve the ad revinue, imo.
 
Somehow I had totally missed that the 7000 series adopted this design, and haven't payed enough attention to the tests to know how much it improved upon the 6000 series. Using the techpowerup GPU database it doesn't look like gaming performance was affected intensely. I don't know where to go for benchmarks for LLM or ML tests though...
IIRC, RDNA3's performance is a lot lower than it should be, due to an important portion of cache not functioning without corruption. So they had to lock it out and work around it.
 
Anything that leads to cheaper/more economical manufacture without adversely affecting performance is the future. So I would think ghiplets are most certainly in our future.
 
