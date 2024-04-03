erek
Fascinating
“The “ghiplet” approach has an inherent benefit for high-compute applications like artificial intelligence (AI): memory dies can be spread around the main GPU die. Thus, the ghiplets can help create a compute-memory balance. The modularity of chiplets helps optimize specific functions like memory handling.
Besides memory, chiplets offer faster and more efficient data handling with advanced interconnect implementation. This is specifically relevant for high-performance computing (HPC) applications in AI, data analytics, and scientific research.
GPUs have been slow to migrate to chiplets; GPU powerhouse Nvidia says that its recently launched graphics device Blackwell is not a chiplet. Despite much speculation, Nvidia has stuck to its monolithic guns for now. That’s partly because GPUs are far more complex than CPUs.
However, as GPUs move beyond graphics and gaming, chiplets could bring a lot of flexibility and scale to GPU designs. So, AMD archrival Intel has entered the ghiplet space with its Max Series GPUs. It has over 100 billion transistors packaged in 47 different chiplets—Intel calls it tiles—with up to 128 GB of memory.”
Source: https://www.edn.com/are-ghiplets-the-next-evolution-stage-in-gpu-designs/
