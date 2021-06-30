Are Games Smoother / More Responsive on Linux?

So I've been dual booting for a few years, and went full Linux on my latest AMD machine I built a few days ago.



On thing I have noticed, playing games on Proton (even with slightly less fps) seem to feel smoother or more responsive on Linux (Ubuntu) than Windows 10.



Not sure if it is placebo, but I definitely felt a difference on Rage 2. On Windows I can get around 130 fps, on Ubuntu it was more like 115, but the game felt better on Linux. Same with Doom Eternal.



I have FreeSync enabled in both cases, and the only thing that I was thinking was that maybe the Xbox controller latency was less on Linux. I don't think it is a video card thing, but I'm not sure.



Anyone else notice this or am I tripping out?