Are EVGA's Z490 boards as gimmicky as they appear, or are there really people who think having only 2 DIMM slots will make any difference?

I was looking at the three boards in EVGA's Z490 lineup and there was something bugging me that I couldn't quite put my finger on. It took a fair few minutes going over the images before it struck me - there are only two RAM slots! But wait, maybe it's ITX and-- oh, EATX. I already knew the reason (spoiler: marketing) before searching, but went down the rabbit hole anyway: "wiTh only 2 u get mooor stabillytees!!111"



So who is benefitting from EVGA's revolutionary design? Are your memory settings at least 1.9% more stable now without those two other pesky slots sponging up all the stable-ness particles?