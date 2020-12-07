Are dumb phones still a thing?

Westwood

Westwood

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
3,870
I've been using my wife's old S5. Its...ok. But the past few weeks its been on I guess its called "bootloop"? Just restarts over and over again nonstop. I've about had it. Phone barely fits in my pocket. There really aren't any aps I use. Spotify mostly. But I can use this phone only as a music player and GPS if I have. I did that for a few years with a lousy Kyocera.

I think I want to go back to a dumb phone. Text and call. That's all I need. I used a Cosmos2 up until a few years ago. I may just go back to that. Unless are there any newer, updated dumb phones? I don't need cameras or social media. Just call and text. None of that 111 222 333 text either. Slide phone is perfectly fine.
 
