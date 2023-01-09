Are DDR5 prices likely to decrease over the next two months?

D

Delicieuxz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 11, 2016
Messages
1,355
What's the pricing outlook for 2023?

I'm looking to get one of these 64GB kits. But I won't be ready to assemble the full PC until another 1.5 - 2 months. I'm wondering if I should buy now, if there's even a tiny discount available, or wait a bit.


G.Skill 2x32GB CL30-40-40-96
https://www.gskill.com/specification/165/390/1665020865/F5-6000J3040G32GX2-TZ5NR-Specification

G.Skill 2x32GB CL32-38-38-96
https://www.gskill.com/specification/165/390/1665020956/F5-6000J3238G32GX2-TZ5NR-Specification

Anyone know how much better the CL30 should be vs CL32, and what rank these sticks are?
 
