Are DDR5 prices likely to decrease over the next two months?

What's the pricing outlook for 2023?I'm looking to get one of these 64GB kits. But I won't be ready to assemble the full PC until another 1.5 - 2 months. I'm wondering if I should buy now, if there's even a tiny discount available, or wait a bit.G.Skill 2x32GB CL30-40-40-96G.Skill 2x32GB CL32-38-38-96Anyone know how much better the CL30 should be vs CL32, and what rank these sticks are?