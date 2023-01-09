Are DDR5 prices likely to decrease over the next two months?

Delicieuxz
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 11, 2016
- Messages
- 1,355
What's the pricing outlook for 2023?
I'm looking to get one of these 64GB kits. But I won't be ready to assemble the full PC until another 1.5 - 2 months. I'm wondering if I should buy now, if there's even a tiny discount available, or wait a bit.
G.Skill 2x32GB CL30-40-40-96
https://www.gskill.com/specification/165/390/1665020865/F5-6000J3040G32GX2-TZ5NR-Specification
G.Skill 2x32GB CL32-38-38-96
https://www.gskill.com/specification/165/390/1665020956/F5-6000J3238G32GX2-TZ5NR-Specification
Anyone know how much better the CL30 should be vs CL32, and what rank these sticks are?
I'm looking to get one of these 64GB kits. But I won't be ready to assemble the full PC until another 1.5 - 2 months. I'm wondering if I should buy now, if there's even a tiny discount available, or wait a bit.
G.Skill 2x32GB CL30-40-40-96
https://www.gskill.com/specification/165/390/1665020865/F5-6000J3040G32GX2-TZ5NR-Specification
G.Skill 2x32GB CL32-38-38-96
https://www.gskill.com/specification/165/390/1665020956/F5-6000J3238G32GX2-TZ5NR-Specification
Anyone know how much better the CL30 should be vs CL32, and what rank these sticks are?
Last edited: