Are CD Key sites like ENEBA/Kinguin a scam?

Eneba is also legit. Been around a few years and is similar to kinguin etc. Basically keys bought in markets with lower cost and then resold. If it’s a universal/global key, the seller makes a profit. Other times if the key is region locked, the buyer will hoard the cheap keys when they are on sale and then raise the price after the sale. Again making a profit.



Illegal? No. Scam? Not really. Un ethical? Up to you to decide.



Some say it’s against the ToS for many of these major companies such as Valve or Microsoft. And it may very well be. But in 20 years I’ve not seen a legit case of any big company giving a shit enough to suspend an account or invalidate a key. Ever.



Also I’ve been using these services for years for games, windows keys, Xbox games, region locked games, etc. I can report not single invalidated key going back to Windows 7 days. Hundreds of transactions or more.



Oh and now pretty much every tech tuber and even trusted websites now sell these keys. Which again, if it were so evil you wouldn’t see that going on.



At the end of the day it’s been up to the consumer from what I’ve seen. Microsoft / valve / whoever could EASILY have implemented a system to stop this from happening. And they haven’t. I guess a sale is a sale in their eyes, perhaps they would have lost the sale to piracy or simply the person not buying the game at all. Again debatable.