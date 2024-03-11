Are CD Key sites like ENEBA/Kinguin a scam?

The prices are sometimes 1/2 of what they are on Steam!
I've heard that they're stolen and grey market perhaps?
Yet I see a lot of people who buy many titles off sites like that without ever an issue!
When you buy a key does it install and run just like buying it from the Steam store?
The process to add a game using a CD key looks easy enough.
If it is shady, does the game get removed from your Steam library later?
Experiences, anyone?
...or do we all just stay away
