Are AMD CPUs easier to cool than Intel CPUs because of their square IHS?

P

Peat Moss

Gawd
Joined
Oct 6, 2009
Messages
592
Just wondering if AMD CPUs are easier to cool with an AIO due to their more square shaped IHS?

Or maybe it doesn't matter as long as you have a good contact frame for the CPU of either platform?
 
I'd say they're harder due to the very high thickness of the IHS plus the high power density of the devices underneath the IHS.
 
