Are all DVD writers the same these days?

Old Plextor DVD writerjust died.



I had long since taken it out of my case, as I have no need for an optical drive. I stuck it in an external enclosure and just hooked it up on the rare occasion I needed an optical drive or to burn a disc.



Well, it just died. I was toying with whether or not its' even worth replacing, but decided to do so after all the trouble I've had installing Windows 7 to my girlfriends moms laptop using a USB stick, necessitating burning a physical Windows disc to boot from.



(system boots fine from the USB stick, but during the install process gives an error message about being unable to create a system partition on the hard drive) For whatever reason it works fine from a disc though.



So question is, is there really a difference between the brands these days? Back in the day Plextor used to be king. Is that still the case? Are there any better or worse drives?