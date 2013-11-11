Are all DVD writers the same these days?

Old Plextor DVD writerjust died.

I had long since taken it out of my case, as I have no need for an optical drive. I stuck it in an external enclosure and just hooked it up on the rare occasion I needed an optical drive or to burn a disc.

Well, it just died. I was toying with whether or not its' even worth replacing, but decided to do so after all the trouble I've had installing Windows 7 to my girlfriends moms laptop using a USB stick, necessitating burning a physical Windows disc to boot from.

(system boots fine from the USB stick, but during the install process gives an error message about being unable to create a system partition on the hard drive) For whatever reason it works fine from a disc though.

So question is, is there really a difference between the brands these days? Back in the day Plextor used to be king. Is that still the case? Are there any better or worse drives?
 
You can get by with any decent brand. I'm still using some older Plextors, but Pioneer, LG, Lite-On all make pretty serviceable drives--especially if you're not using them very often.

I have two externals (converted), just finished burning my whole CD collection. I had some of it burned, but just recently went through the whole FLAC process. My wife's collection is up next. In the future, I still plan on buying CDs, at least until they start releasing more online lossless stuff (does anyone sell lossless audio online?). That means I'll still need the drives from time to time. I might do some BlueRay backups here and there eventually, and I also have issues with USB sticks occasionally.
 
everything is ok, except Lite-on.

Stay away from drives like HP, Memorex etc...

Get either Pioneer, LG, Asus (usually Pioneer based), Buffalo (Pioneer or LG based)
 
I"ve always had good luck with Sony, Pioneer and LG drives. The last one I bought was a Sony over 2 years ago for burning my mom's LP's & VHS to disc (1700+ albums/movies/concerts etc) nottaproblemo :)
 
Only a few have their own internals now. The rest buy it and then just label their name on it. Also the choice would be narrowed down a good bit depending on what you need to do with the drive. As some will do it and some will not.
 
DVDs I use Optiarc

BD I use Pioneer

FYI I work in the duplicator industry and those are the best drives to use for quality and long term abuse :)
 
Selling bootleg dvd movies out the truck on a car.......

I been using the newer LG Bluray Burner for a while it is holding up very well for me.

DVDs I use Optiarc

BD I use Pioneer

FYI I work in the duplicator industry and those are the best drives to use for quality and long term abuse :)
You can get by with any decent brand. I'm still using some older Plextors, but Pioneer, LG, Lite-On all make pretty serviceable drives--especially if you're not using them very often.

I have two externals (converted), just finished burning my whole CD collection. I had some of it burned, but just recently went through the whole FLAC process. My wife's collection is up next. In the future, I still plan on buying CDs, at least until they start releasing more online lossless stuff (does anyone sell lossless audio online?). That means I'll still need the drives from time to time. I might do some BlueRay backups here and there eventually, and I also have issues with USB sticks occasionally.
Lite-ON in particular is known for not only being a DVD OEM of note (they supply drives to ASUS, among others), but selling quality drives/burners under their own brand (in both OEM and retail flavors) - same applies to Pioneer. I took a quick peek at OEM DVD/BD burners and was floored to find that the lowest price SATA DVD/BD burner available from my usual optical drive and media source (MicroCenter) was not only from Pioneer, but squarely in what is normal retail DVD-burner turf - $49.99USD before taxes. Between that and BD replacing DVD in home theater, I'm running out of excuses to replace my still-going-strong Samsung SH-223B with a DVD/BD burner (or even tag-team it, since I do have sata data and power ports available even now).

The Drive In Question - Pioneer's BDC-208D (black) - http://www.microcenter.com/product/412865/BDR-208DBK_15x_Internal_Blu-ray_Burner
 
Old Plextor DVD writerjust died.

I had long since taken it out of my case, as I have no need for an optical drive. I stuck it in an external enclosure and just hooked it up on the rare occasion I needed an optical drive or to burn a disc.

Well, it just died. I was toying with whether or not its' even worth replacing, but decided to do so after all the trouble I've had installing Windows 7 to my girlfriends moms laptop using a USB stick, necessitating burning a physical Windows disc to boot from.

(system boots fine from the USB stick, but during the install process gives an error message about being unable to create a system partition on the hard drive) For whatever reason it works fine from a disc though.

So question is, is there really a difference between the brands these days? Back in the day Plextor used to be king. Is that still the case? Are there any better or worse drives?
No. The best, as I understand it, are those that can do 1:1 writes and have a firmware version that doesn't limit the hardware. Apparently, some writers are designed without limitations, and that enables things like playing movies with any region and even making backups of your movies so you can preserve your originals. But then a firmware update is made that imposes these limitations. So, do some Internet searches before you ever update your optical media drives. I learned that the hard way.

Also, apparently laptop internal writers stop writing after only several writes . . . or has that only been my experience? Nonetheless, I've stopped wasting money on them. Now, I only use desktop internal writers. USB writers might be fine, never used them myself.
 
