Arduino To Release Board Based on Raspberry Pi Silicon

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,720
"Arduino also broke the news that they will be porting the Arduino IDE for use with the RP2040 chip. This is welcome news for C/C++ developers and embedded hobbyists alike.

Right now there are no indications of price or release data for the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect Work on porting the Arduino IDE is already underway and we can expect something soon."

1611217948971.png


https://www.tomshardware.com/news/arduino-rp2040
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top