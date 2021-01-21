Arduino To Release Board Based on Raspberry Pi Silicon

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"Arduino also broke the news that they will be porting the Arduino IDE for use with the RP2040 chip. This is welcome news for C/C++ developers and embedded hobbyists alike.
Right now there are no indications of price or release data for the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect Work on porting the Arduino IDE is already underway and we can expect something soon."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/arduino-rp2040
