Arduino people?

matt167

Dec 18, 2016
Anyone good with arduino? My father in law is a butcher with a smoke house and he wants to introduce water to create steam and raise the humidity for a couple products. He needs specific humidity levels. I know arduino can operate solenoids based on inputs and this should work but I have only a small amount of project knowledge on arduino. I have programmed some small stuff. A digital readout of the actual humidity would be helpful as well. But I don’t know if the sensors output a voltage like a temp gauge or if it’s a special digital value.. also his smoke house runs up to 210*F so sensors need to be able to handle that temperature
 
cdabc123

Jun 21, 2016
Use something like a fuel injector. Presurize the water abit and send it pulses based on the sensor value and desired output.

There are sensors that would work but that's the hardest part of the project. Any sensor could be used with a arduino with relitive ease. You will probrably need to impliment some software to smooth and make since of the sensor output. Although with good clean sensor data you could just do a limit switch based on the desired output like a old ac.
 
matt167

Dec 18, 2016
I was just thinking a relay with a 120v solenoid that can control a water flow. He has actual spray nozzles for this use. But he lacks a controller. Adding the full shebang to his smoke house is quite a chunk of money to essentially buy the kit that is available . His main thing is getting 95% humidity to make hot dogs

Basically spray water until the target humidity is sensed by the sensor and shut it down
 
