Arduino people?

Anyone good with arduino? My father in law is a butcher with a smoke house and he wants to introduce water to create steam and raise the humidity for a couple products. He needs specific humidity levels. I know arduino can operate solenoids based on inputs and this should work but I have only a small amount of project knowledge on arduino. I have programmed some small stuff. A digital readout of the actual humidity would be helpful as well. But I don’t know if the sensors output a voltage like a temp gauge or if it’s a special digital value.. also his smoke house runs up to 210*F so sensors need to be able to handle that temperature