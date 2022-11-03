erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,046
Pretty cool. Based on the proven formula of MX-4?
"The Arctic MX-6 has a viscosity of 550 poise, density of 3.2 g/cm³, 1.9 X 1013 Ω-cm, and a breakdown voltage of 250 V/mil. Each application can stay in place for 8 years (maintain conductivity and viscosity). The company didn't mention chemical composition or conductivity figures, yet. It comes in syringe-type dispensers of 2 g, 4 g, and 8 g, as well as a bundle of a 4 g dispenser with six MX Cleaner wipes. The MX-6 is available from now, priced at USD $6.79 for the 2 g syringe, $8.49 for the 4 g syringe, $9.79 for the 4 g syringe and 6 pieces of MX Cleaner wipes; and $11.99 for the 8 g syringe. These are introductory prices."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/299840/arctic-unveils-the-mx-6-high-performance-thermal-compound
"The Arctic MX-6 has a viscosity of 550 poise, density of 3.2 g/cm³, 1.9 X 1013 Ω-cm, and a breakdown voltage of 250 V/mil. Each application can stay in place for 8 years (maintain conductivity and viscosity). The company didn't mention chemical composition or conductivity figures, yet. It comes in syringe-type dispensers of 2 g, 4 g, and 8 g, as well as a bundle of a 4 g dispenser with six MX Cleaner wipes. The MX-6 is available from now, priced at USD $6.79 for the 2 g syringe, $8.49 for the 4 g syringe, $9.79 for the 4 g syringe and 6 pieces of MX Cleaner wipes; and $11.99 for the 8 g syringe. These are introductory prices."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/299840/arctic-unveils-the-mx-6-high-performance-thermal-compound