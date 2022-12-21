Arctic Silver 5 (aka Old Gray Beard) vs Arctic MX6 (aka Young and Hung) - The Big Show!

I've always been a fan of Arctic Silver 5 since it came out about, oh, 100 years ago. Yeah, I'm getting old. I've tried many of them and the Arctic Silver 5 always performed nearly as well if not better than the latest 'space age' pastes. What I like about Arctic Silver is that after storing a computer in a garage for 6 years, the Arctic Silver 5 was still good. This shit lasts virtually forever.



Anyway, the newest 'space age' paste drew me in. I'm going to test Arctic Silver 5 with the newest Arctic miracle paste, the. . .wait for it --



ARCTIC MX6! (As you all probably know, Arctic is not the same company as Arctic Silver. I didn't know that until I started researching it.)



Anyway, I actually contacted Arctic Silver and asked them where I could purchase authentic Arctic Silver 5. I bought some from Platinum Micro, , which is an authorized reseller. The Arctic Silver rep said Arctic Silver source it directly from Arctic Silver, so it's the good.

I also bought some MX6 from Arctic itself, so again, it's the good.

I'm going to test it with my rad fan at 100% in idle and under P95 stress. Then I'm going to test it with the fan at 50% at idle and under stress. It's the best i can do. I know it would be better to have a system where the CPU is bouncing off its thermal limits, but I have what I have. I'll test it using a laser thermometer aimed at the table the computer is on several feet away from the computer. I did that a couple nights ago and the table was the same temperature as my home digital thermostat reported. Again, that's the best I can do.



Anyway, I'll post the results above. If anyone has any test paramters I should use, please post!