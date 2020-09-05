Arctic P12s are significantly quieter than Noctuas 140s

R

Rev. Night

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
254
So I am trying to make my gaming PC as quiet as possible under full load without resorting to water. I was always told that Noctuas were the best and that at the same airflow rate, a 140mm will be quieter than a 120mm fan. That's actually not the case here. I have two Noctua 140mm fans (NF-A15 PWM taken from my NH-D15 due to ram clearance, and a NF-A14) that I was using as intake fans. They weren't bad by any means, but they only have a minimum rpm of around 550 or so. I can still hear them at idle, and decently under a load. I had 3 Arctic P12s leftover from another project so I decided to see if they would be better as intake fans. 3 Arctic P12s vs 2 Noctua 14s. Lo and behold, these Arctics kick the shit out of the Noctuas. Not only are they significantly cheaper, they have a lower min rpm (400s), and are dead silent even under full load (fan curve is 35-55% PWM). Better in every conceivable way (except if you want max airflow maybe, but that also means max noise).

Now I am selling these Noctuas. The next time I need to build a new case (probably years away), def going with all Arctics. Maybe because these P are pressure fans, and I have a case air filter right next to these fans? Fractal Design Define C.

Thermals:
  • Delid I7-6700K
    • OC to 4.5ghz
    • Noctua NH-D15 (one 140mm fan replaced by A12x25 due to ram clearance)
    • Max 65C
  • Sapphire 5700XT
    • 1900mhz, 1000mv
    • TG Conducto
    • Custom Arctic P12 fan bracket set to 35-55% PWM
    • Core 65C, Junction 75C
 

Attachments

R

Rev. Night

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
254
rofls boy you should have seen my antec p180 case back in the day. Compared to that, this case is entirely wireless. Besides, I have black panels on the sides, aint no windows here
 
R

Rev. Night

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
254
What do you recommend that I do, and what are the benefits besides fulfilling an OCD I don't have? I think this case looks pretty clean considering I don't have a 100% modular and modern PSU. This Antec I think is years, years old
 
E

E4g1e

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 21, 2002
Messages
7,207
Here is the problem with Noctua's 140 mm fans:

They are louder than they should have been, judging by the reviews of the NH-D15 CPU heatsink. In fact, the 140 mm Noctua fans are actually louder than some of the 120 mm fans (and yes, even some of Noctua's own 120 mm fans). Plus, the Noctua 140 mm fans' airflow isn't sufficiently better than its 120 mm fans to justify the relatively higher noise level. That's the very reason why I went with an NH-U12S instead of an NH-D15S or NH-D15 for the CPU cooler inside my current main rig.
 
R

Rev. Night

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
254
I can see the truth in what you say. My NH-D15 is extremely silent, but I also have one 140mm in there and the other is a 120mm. Plus with the delid, not much fan effort is needed anyways. I'm putting them up for sale for $30 on FB unless anyone here wants them
 
Shoganai

Shoganai

Gawd
Joined
Dec 5, 2018
Messages
768
Rev. Night said:
What do you recommend that I do, and what are the benefits besides fulfilling an OCD I don't have? I think this case looks pretty clean considering I don't have a 100% modular and modern PSU. This Antec I think is years, years old
Click to expand...
It’s perfectly fine if it’s hidden, just as long as there aren’t any cables obstructing anything.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top