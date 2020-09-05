Arctic P12s are significantly quieter than Noctuas 140s

Rev. Night
So I am trying to make my gaming PC as quiet as possible under full load without resorting to water. I was always told that Noctuas were the best and that at the same airflow rate, a 140mm will be quieter than a 120mm fan. That's actually not the case here. I have two Noctua 140mm fans (NF-A15 PWM taken from my NH-D15 due to ram clearance, and a NF-A14) that I was using as intake fans. They weren't bad by any means, but they only have a minimum rpm of around 550 or so. I can still hear them at idle, and decently under a load. I had 3 Arctic P12s leftover from another project so I decided to see if they would be better as intake fans. 3 Arctic P12s vs 2 Noctua 14s. Lo and behold, these Arctics kick the shit out of the Noctuas. Not only are they significantly cheaper, they have a lower min rpm (400s), and are dead silent even under full load (fan curve is 35-55% PWM). Better in every conceivable way (except if you want max airflow maybe, but that also means max noise).
Now I am selling these Noctuas. The next time I need to build a new case (probably years away), def going with all Arctics. Maybe because these P are pressure fans, and I have a case air filter right next to these fans? Fractal Design Define C.
Thermals:
- Delid I7-6700K
- OC to 4.5ghz
- Noctua NH-D15 (one 140mm fan replaced by A12x25 due to ram clearance)
- Max 65C
- Sapphire 5700XT
- 1900mhz, 1000mv
- TG Conducto
- Custom Arctic P12 fan bracket set to 35-55% PWM
- Core 65C, Junction 75C
