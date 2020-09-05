Arctic P12s are significantly quieter than Noctuas 140s

Here is the problem with Noctua's 140 mm fans:



They are louder than they should have been, judging by the reviews of the NH-D15 CPU heatsink. In fact, the 140 mm Noctua fans are actually louder than some of the 120 mm fans (and yes, even some of Noctua's own 120 mm fans). Plus, the Noctua 140 mm fans' airflow isn't sufficiently better than its 120 mm fans to justify the relatively higher noise level. That's the very reason why I went with an NH-U12S instead of an NH-D15S or NH-D15 for the CPU cooler inside my current main rig.