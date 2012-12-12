ARCTIC MX4 4G - Free after MIR (2.99 shipping)

I would say this is [H]ot! as long as they don't mess around with the MIR...
ARCTIC MX4 Thermal Paste - 4gram tube is 14.99 and has a 14.99 MIR
Shipping is 2.99 unless you have shoprunner.
Link: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16835186038
Pretty good thermal compound if you need some. I still have a stash of AS5
