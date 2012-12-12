ARCTIC MX4 4G - Free after MIR (2.99 shipping)

D

dukenuke88

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 22, 2011
Messages
1,924
Thank you, been looking to pick up some MX-4! I always see sales for MX-2 through newegg or mwave....now we finally get an MX-4 deal...thanks again
 
K

Kenworth

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 31, 2007
Messages
2,141
I was mulling over if I should get this, or ask if anyone has compared it to my favorite AS 5, or maybe...

Then I just bought it because it is free after a little paperwork and a stamp! I over think some things sometimes. Thanks OP!
 
K

Kenworth

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 31, 2007
Messages
2,141
ParasiticJ said:
MX-4 is an excellent TIM. I use it, and GC-Extreme and have been happy with both.
Click to expand...

Good to hear. I don't base all my purchases on user feedback but with 91% 5 star ratings with over 150 reviews and a 5 minute Google search on results showing all positive conclusions, I think I shall be happy.
 
Retsam

Retsam

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 2, 2005
Messages
3,793
If I were in need of thermal paste id be all over it, but I have so much AS5 and Shin-etsu still, among other cooler master pastes, etc, id probably never get to it.
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
2,698
In for one. For me it had free shipping as long as you did the long option, 4-7 days.
 
pt1c4

pt1c4

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 19, 2021
Messages
79
I bought a 4 gram arctic mx4 paste today.
It has an arctic 3d code for participating in the prize game where they give $ 1000.
And now I scan the code and give me a warning that the paste is fake and has no performance like the original. And they immediately offered me a solution to request a refund at the store where I bought it. What to do now? Packaging and everything looks fine, the importer is a company from Croatia, Microline, as far as I know they are ok.
The packaging is not open and looks fine.
Is it really possible that this is not the original arctic MX-4 paste?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top