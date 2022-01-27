Arctic MX-5 defective batches announced by Arctic

ARCTIC PRESS INFORMATION ON MX-5 THERMAL COMPOUND Click to expand...





Current findings from our permanent quality assurance tests show that certain batches of our MX-5 thermal compound contain anomalies in consistency and shelf life. The affected products show an increased separation of oil within the paste, resulting in premature hardening. This can lead to adverse effects and application difficulties.



Affected batches have already been identified and recalled from circulation so that no further affected product can enter the market. We regret that this quality defect could not be detected before delivery to distributors and customers, despite constant quality controls and diligent care during production.



Affected MX-5 thermal compounds can of course be returned without exception, and we will offer a replacement product. For this purpose, we ask you to contact us and provide proof of purchase via the For ARCTIC, it has always been a top priority to supply customers only with products of the best quality and durability. Should there ever be any doubts about products we’ve delivered, we stand by our responsibility to our customers.Current findings from our permanent quality assurance tests show that certain batches of our MX-5 thermal compound contain anomalies in consistency and shelf life. The affected products show an increased separation of oil within the paste, resulting in premature hardening. This can lead to adverse effects and application difficulties.Affected batches have already been identified and recalled from circulation so that no further affected product can enter the market. We regret that this quality defect could not be detected before delivery to distributors and customers, despite constant quality controls and diligent care during production.Affected MX-5 thermal compounds can of course be returned without exception, and we will offer a replacement product. For this purpose, we ask you to contact us and provide proof of purchase via the form Click to expand...

Arctic hasn't said what batches are defective or how long this was a problem before they caught it. Don't even know if defect is obvious when pushed out of plunger. Good news is they will replace any that is defective. Guess anyone in doubt needs to used the form linked at end of quote above on their website. If you think yours is defective and you contact Arctic, please let us know how it all works out.I heard about this problem last week (18 Jan 2022) while on holiday. Sorry, I should have posted notice about it right off.