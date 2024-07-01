Arctic Liquid Freezer III AM4/AM5 mounting

I'm looking at the Arctic Liquid Freezer III 360 specifically, but I believe the entire series uses the same mounting system on AM4/AM5. I have seen one thing stick out in a LOT of customer reviews, and that is people repeatedly talking about how difficult it is to mount on AM4/AM5; that it took so much force that they thought they were going to break something, that they were surprised the motherboard didn't bend, etc.



In contrast, my current CoolerMaster 360mm AIO just clips onto the stock AM4 socket mounts. The Thermalright AIOs seem to use the same mounting system that their air coolers use which doesn't involve any excessive force. So what is the deal with the Arctic mounting system?



These comments are far too common to just be random flukes. Does anyone here have one of these coolers on AM4 or AM5 and can shed any light on exactly what the issue here is? How bad is it really?