Arctic Liquid Freezer II "recall" / Service Kit for units built late 2021/Early 2022.

I'm mostly just posting this because this is affecting my Liquid Freezer II 420, which I bought on June 7 of this year. So Just in case that anyone else is using one.I literally just had to confirm the date that I bought the cooler and they said that one will be in the mail shortly, i'll update this again when I recieve it. Haven't noticed any issues on my own cooler as of yet, but better safe than sorry.