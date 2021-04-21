Arctic Liquid Freezer II - 360 rev 4 slow fan speed

Hello All, I am working with ALF II 360 rev. 4 mounted to a i9 10900KF. Motherboard is Asus ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming WIFI.



ALF 4 pin is connected to CPU_FAN header. In UEFI the CPU Fan Q-Fan Control is set the PWM Mode, and Profile set to Full Speed.



HWiNFO and AI Suite report a max CPU fan speed of 1,666. Even when CPU cores reach 90C plus, rad fans max at 1,666.



ALF rad fans spec at 200 - 1800.



I would like to see fans spin at 1800.



Any suggestions?