Arctic Liquid Feezer II 240mm = $99.99. 280mm = $109.99. 420mm = $152.97.

You're wrong on a couple of things.



First, there is always air in a closed loop water cooling system. There has to be in order for them to function correctly. They are made that way. Furthermore, liquid does seep out over time. This is a fact. Tubing has variable permeation rates based on the material used, but they all lose fluid to some extent. This is why none of them come with long warranties. Even if a pump lives on, an AIO will eventually lose so much fluid that it can't keep the CPU cool anymore.



Secondly, based on the fact that there is some air in an AIO and more air will enter the system over time, orientation of the radiator matters a great deal. In a custom loop the reservoir or t-line is the point at which air collects, so it can be purged from circulation. In an AIO there isn't a res or t-line, so air collects in the radiator. If the intake and outlet lines are at the top of the radiator, the air is going to get continuously sucked into circulation by the pump. Hence, it will put strain on the pump as they are made to move fluid and not air. Often times a radiator with the intake and outlet lines at the top will cause a pump to be loud and cooling efficiency can be affected.



Watch the video in the post Spartacus09 made. Steve at GN makes all the same points I did.