Arctic Liquid Feezer II 240mm = $99.99. 280mm = $109.99. 420mm = $151.99.

It fits, but you have to be diligent. You have to remove the top corner bar on the radiator side and sorta build the case around the radiator.



mount the radiator to the bracket using the fans. If you don’t the tuning will hit the fans. I’ve seen someone use fan grills but I didn’t have any.







The tubing coming out of the radiator needs to go behind the PSU then a 110 degree angle up and over the PSU and another bend at the block hitting the radiator. In the image it looks like it would hit the PSU bracket but it goes in front of it it's just farther down and looks weird in the image.



My 9900k idles at 27c and maxes at 88c under a full Prime95 load at 8hrs. I have a phantom mitx z390 asrock and tried to set a 5Ghz over clock with no adjustments and it immediately failed on Prime95 but booted fine.



I haven’t overclocked a CPU in 5 years so I’m rusty.