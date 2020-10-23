Arctic Liquid Feezer II 240mm = $99.99. 280mm = $109.99. 420mm = $151.99.

Darkswordz
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2016
- Messages
- 664
Got the new build fired up and I’m impressed. The Liquid Freezer II 280 is quiet and my 10700K idles at 29c.
I’ve got mine set to exhaust and it’s seeing pretty cool air from the 3 140mm intake fans, so I don’t think there would be much to gain from switching to intake.
Max CPU temp during OCCT testing was 72C running the small data set.
Max CPU temp after a session of WoW or multiple Time Spy runs was 56C. GPU reached a peak of 64C during this time.
I’ll update again after I overclock.
Can’t seem to get it to fit in mine. I got it yesterday and I have it hanging outside on the top of the case.Just put this in a NR200 and it was a tight fit lol.
As far as performance using the fans in a put config bringing cold air in I get 87c with a 9900k at stock settings which from what I can tell is not bad. I don’t have experience with other AIOs but the reviews spoke volumes as the only one that is actually different, performing better than the rest other than I think EKs new model.
For the price I’m glad I picked it up. Sorta wish it had adjustable heads on the block though. It’s cheaper than everything out there in its class and beats them all iirc.
Gotcha, that was a little too obvious, thanks for setting me straight. I just ordered a 240, now I need to find a way to stick it in my CM stacker 830. Thanks OP for the heads up!2x120mm fans = 240
2x140mm fans = 280
The 280 is 20mm wider and 40mm longer. Thickness is the same.
I got it in, I bought fan grills yesterday from Amazon and it is a tight fit. I had to go back to the original Corsair SF750 cables because the ones I got from cablemod were too thick and just wouldnt fit the rad. Guess I am going to custom order the SFF cables.It fits, but you have to be diligent. You have to remove the top corner bar on the radiator side and sorta build the case around the radiator.
mount the radiator to the bracket using the fans. If you don’t the tuning will hit the fans. I’ve seen someone use fan grills but I didn’t have any.
The tubing coming out of the radiator needs to go behind the PSU then a 110 degree angle up and over the PSU and another bend at the block hitting the radiator. In the image it looks like it would hit the PSU bracket but it goes in front of it it's just farther down and looks weird in the image.
My 9900k idles at 27c and maxes at 88c under a full Prime95 load at 8hrs. I have a phantom mitx z390 asrock and tried to set a 5Ghz over clock with no adjustments and it immediately failed on Prime95 but booted fine.
I haven’t overclocked a CPU in 5 years so I’m rusty.
I got the 280mm version during Prime Days for the same price. I just finished my build with it in a Phanteks P500A.
The pic is from a weird angle, the 2080 isn’t crooked/sagging IRL. The anti-sag bracket that came with the Phanteks case actually seems to do a good job keeping the card level.
Just as a head’s up, the shroud around the 40mm vrm fan is awfully close to the vrm heatsink on my MSI MAG Tomahawk z490 board. If you have a board with large vrm heatsinks, you could have a clearance issue.
I plan to test the new rig tomorrow, so we’ll see if it was money well-spent or not. From handling it during the build it seems like a quality product. At the $109.99 pricepoint it seems a great buy. I’ll update tomorrow with stock and overclocked temps.
Mine arrived yesterday and I got it up and running in my Lian Li Lancool II case.
Thanks. I'll give that a try.Just a heads up that you may want to flip that rad the other way, with the intake and outlet on the bottom. AIOs are closed systems that don't come 100% filled and lose additional fluid over time. The way you have the rad oriented is going to put more strain on the pump.
The Arctic Freezer II 420mm(!) is supposed to release in a week or two.
That's gonna be crazy.
I'm actually not sure it'll fit in my Fractal Design 7 XL how I have it. Which is kind of a shame. I have mine set in storage config and I found out that I can't have 3x 140mm on top due to the way that the panel connects. I need see if I can fit it in front, but considering how thick the radiator is, i'm not sure there will be clearance....I'll actually have to remove my optical drive bay in my Fractal Design 7 XL to use that...
Yeah, I'm not sure who the 420mm is actually targeting, most OC'ers that are generating that much heat to warrant it on a CPU are likely going custom loop anyway.The hell?
I'll actually have to remove my optical drive bay in my Fractal Design 7 XL to use that...
The LFII 360 already barely fits in top intake with that drive bay.
So I guess this will be 3x140mm rather than 3x120mm, and will be just a few C improvement in temps compared to the 360?
You need to turn your tubes downwards instead of upwards otherwise you're gonna have a bad time with that air pooling at the top of the rad (it might be fine for a few years but long term who knows), the LFII has one of the longest tube sets of any AIO it should reach just fine.Mine arrived yesterday and I got it up and running in my Lian Li Lancool II case.
It seems like I'm stuck using the two stock fans, as they come attached to the radiator with a cable that runs in-between. I was able to flip the fans in a pull config, which allowed me to mount it properly in my case, but I would have preferred the two fans be removable so I can use my own.
They do a good job though, and I have noticed temperatures about 7C cooler under load than my previous Corsair H115 AIO. I thought the small fan on the top of the block would be a complete gimmick, but I can feel it pushes a little bit of air over the VRM, which is nice.
It's just Arctic trying to win the #1 AIO crown for all the press that will generate.Yeah, I'm not sure who the 420mm is actually targeting
Pretty sure they already have the crown for AIO since their rads are about 10-12mm thicker on average than the competitions giving them a decent edge, that on top of being extremely well priced makes them a fantastic solution (if you care less about looks/RGB anyway).It's just Arctic trying to win the #1 AIO crown for all the press that will generate.
Honestly if I think there's a way to fit it into my case I'd gladly take a 420 over a 360 simply because I prefer slower, larger fans for everything.
They do. In the GN reviews, the Arctic 280 barely gets edged out by the EK 360. Because of that result, GN got a hold of an Arctic 360 and found that it slightly beat the EK 360 to retake the top spot. All the 420 is going to do is push their lead out further. It still seems like a “because we can” product more than anything because the vast majority of cases can’t fit a 420 behemoth anywhere.Pretty sure they already have the crown for AIO since their rads are about 10-12mm thicker on average than the competitions giving them a decent edge, that on top of being extremely well priced makes them a fantastic solution (if you care less about looks/RGB anyway).
Same, but I suspect if you wait for reviews it'll be sold out and you'll also be waiting weeks to months for a restock.Curious to see how that 420 performs. I seem to recall Alphacool's Eisbaer 420 struggling due to its weaker pump (DC-LT 2600 iirc).