Arctic LF 280 II doesn't fit with my motherboard in the AP201; looking for alternative.

So I saw a reddit post that had an Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280 in an AP201 and I went ahead and ordered the same combination. However, with the B650M Aorus Elite AX it doesn't fit. The top VRM is 3-4mm too tall and the CPU power cables get squished really severely. With a dremel or drill, I might be able to get it to work, but I'd rather not go that route.
I'm cooling an AMD Ryzen 7900.
That means I'm looking at the Arctic 240 or an air cooler like the Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black or be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4, which should all fit.
I'm unsure of the best way forward at this point, and hoping for some input.
What are your thoughts on 240 AIO vs air coolers, with longevity and noise mitigation most important?
