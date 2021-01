Arctic has announced it's Bionic p-120, rgb fans capable of wireless series connectivity. If these perform as well as their p-12's they are quite exciting coming in at $55 for a pack of 3. Great to see some competition with Lian Li Unifans in shortage and largely available only at extreme markups. Here is the link https://www.techpowerup.com/277237/arctic-announces-bionix-p-series-fans