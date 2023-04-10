Archive.org Loses Lawsuit Over Copyright Infringement

Internet archive fucked around and found out.



They used to go "we have one physical copy of this book we scanned, so therefore we can lend out one digital copy at a time. When that digital copy is returned/expired, then we can lend the next digital copy of it out" and that was in compliance and they were left unscathed.



Then, starting with COVID, for those same titles, they went "lulz we scanned one physical book here's a billion copies of it for everyone all at once" and then act all shocked Pikachu when this happened as a result.



It's only a crime if they catch you, and they got caught. No one to blame but themselves if you ask me.



Edit: This would be like if someone invited the head of the RIAA and MPAA to be a user(s) on their Plex server, do the math, what do you expect?



Double edit: It just ticks me off when they try to hide behind virtue "oH tHeY'd BaN lIbRaRiEz We'Re Da GoOd GuYz!!!1!!111!11!!"



Just fess up.