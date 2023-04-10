Archive.org Loses Lawsuit Over Copyright Infringement

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,942
Hmm
"The Guild also claimed that it approached the Internet Archive years ago to create a license for books used on the Open Library, but the nonprofit declined to work with the organization.
However, more than 300 prominent authors—including Naomi Klein, Neil Gaiman, Hanif Abdurraqib, Chuck Wendig, and Cory Doctorow—previously signed an open letter asking publishers and trade associations to cease the lawsuit in late September.
“Big Publishing would outlaw public libraries if it could — or at least make it impossible for libraries to buy and lend books as they have traditionally done, to enormous public benefit — and its campaign against the Internet Archive is a step toward that goal,” said co-founder of News Co/Lab, an initiative to elevate news literacy, at Arizona State University, Dan Gillmor."
Source: https://time.com/6266147/internet-archive-copyright-infringement-books-lawsuit/
"The Guild also claimed that it approached the Internet Archive years ago to create a license for books used on the Open Library, but the nonprofit declined to work with the organization.
However, more than 300 prominent authors—including Naomi Klein, Neil Gaiman, Hanif Abdurraqib, Chuck Wendig, and Cory Doctorow—previously signed an open letter asking publishers and trade associations to cease the lawsuit in late September.
“Big Publishing would outlaw public libraries if it could — or at least make it impossible for libraries to buy and lend books as they have traditionally done, to enormous public benefit — and its campaign against the Internet Archive is a step toward that goal,” said co-founder of News Co/Lab, an initiative to elevate news literacy, at Arizona State University, Dan Gillmor."
Source: https://time.com/6266147/internet-archive-copyright-infringement-books-lawsuit/