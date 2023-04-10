Archive.org Loses Lawsuit Over Copyright Infringement

Hmm

"The Guild also claimed that it approached the Internet Archive years ago to create a license for books used on the Open Library, but the nonprofit declined to work with the organization.

However, more than 300 prominent authors—including Naomi Klein, Neil Gaiman, Hanif Abdurraqib, Chuck Wendig, and Cory Doctorow—previously signed an open letter asking publishers and trade associations to cease the lawsuit in late September.

“Big Publishing would outlaw public libraries if it could — or at least make it impossible for libraries to buy and lend books as they have traditionally done, to enormous public benefit — and its campaign against the Internet Archive is a step toward that goal,” said co-founder of News Co/Lab, an initiative to elevate news literacy, at Arizona State University, Dan Gillmor."

Source: https://time.com/6266147/internet-archive-copyright-infringement-books-lawsuit/
 
Brought it up in a different thread relating to game preservation. I hope this doesn't have lasting negative effects on efforts toward digital preservation. I didn't partake in the service for books, myself, but a digital library only makes sense in this day and age. Maybe these authors and publishers should just get with the times.
 
Internet archive fucked around and found out.

They used to go "we have one physical copy of this book we scanned, so therefore we can lend out one digital copy at a time. When that digital copy is returned/expired, then we can lend the next digital copy of it out" and that was in compliance and they were left unscathed.

Then, starting with COVID, for those same titles, they went "lulz we scanned one physical book here's a billion copies of it for everyone all at once" and then act all shocked Pikachu when this happened as a result.

It's only a crime if they catch you, and they got caught. No one to blame but themselves if you ask me.

Edit: This would be like if someone invited the head of the RIAA and MPAA to be a user(s) on their Plex server, do the math, what do you expect?

Double edit: It just ticks me off when they try to hide behind virtue "oH tHeY'd BaN lIbRaRiEz We'Re Da GoOd GuYz!!!1!!111!11!!"

Just fess up.
 
Internet archive fucked around and found out.

They used to go "we have one physical copy of this book we scanned, so therefore we can lend out one digital copy at a time. When that digital copy is returned/expired, then we can lend the next digital copy of it out" and that was in compliance and they were left unscathed.

Then, starting with COVID, for those same titles, they went "lulz we scanned one physical book here's a billion copies of it for everyone all at once" and then act all shocked Pikachu when this happened as a result.

It's only a crime if they catch you, and they got caught. No one to blame but themselves if you ask me.

Edit: This would be like if someone invited the head of the RIAA and MPAA to be a user(s) on their Plex server, do the math, what do you expect?
what about archive.is ?

it's unlocking pay walls all over
 
I didn't know they archived books.

I've only ever used them to find content from webpages that have since gone away.

I hope this fo s not hurt that effort. It is really very useful, and sometimes the Internet Archive is the only source of such information.

I fear lots of stuff will be lost if their efforts are ended.

EDIT: I think I may have gotten different archive efforts confused.
 
I didn't know they archived books.

I've only ever used them to find content from webpages that have since gone away.

I hope this fo s not hurt that effort. It is really very useful, and sometimes the Internet Archive is the only source of such information.

I fear lots of stuff will be lost if their efforts are ended.

what about books.google.com ?
 
