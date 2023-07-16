Arc A750 worth the Upgrade over RTX 2060 (non-Super)?

Maybe this is can give some idea of the 750 vs 770 vs 4060 very recent drivers and games:







Or a random youtuber (I do not know him, so unlike the above I am not sure how legit the test is, but it is someone that show his face at least):

6600 vs 750 vs 3060





Could be important when talking about intel GPUs to look at the most recent as possible data, drivers getting better fast.



The a770 make no sense at that price, 750 has some argument but you take a bit more of a risk, if you buy new from somewhere you can easily return if you have some monitor issue or game that does not work maybe it is less than issue.



A 6600 at $190-$210 new would be the card to check before going for Intel, but in some title the 750 dominate it quite a bit, while in some other it is the complete opposite (unlike a 3060 vs 6600 where it is close about the same almost all the time), so it could depend of the actual game you play.