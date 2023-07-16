Arc A750 worth the Upgrade over RTX 2060 (non-Super)?

D

Down8

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 21, 2003
Messages
3,059
I have an RTX 2060, and a 1440p monitor. I don't game a lot, but like the option to play new games if I choose (the 1440 is new, was @ 1920x1200, so anything in the 1080p range is fine). I've been out of the hardware scene for ages (this RTX 2060 was a gift), and the prices for GPUs are in-sane!

So, the A750 seems a deal. And I like supporting a 3rd vendor.

Is the A750 worth the ~$200 upgrade? It seems to be hit-n-miss from the few reviews I can compare to a card 2-gens back.

Thanks for any info,
-bZj
 
I think you be better off RX6600 or a 3060 at the $200 price range if you want new or a used RX6700XT or a used 3060Ti or use 3070 around the $200 price range. If you have don't have a mobo that supports rebar/sam, you are missing out on performance on the A750.

While Intel is improving their drivers, it can still be a headache if the game you play doesn't have driver support..
 
Motherboard will be a new Z790, so ReBAR is there. Will research to RX6600 some. The 3060-seriees seem to still be noticeably above $200, even used.

Appreciate the input,
-bZj
 
Maybe this is can give some idea of the 750 vs 770 vs 4060 very recent drivers and games:



Or a random youtuber (I do not know him, so unlike the above I am not sure how legit the test is, but it is someone that show his face at least):
6600 vs 750 vs 3060


Could be important when talking about intel GPUs to look at the most recent as possible data, drivers getting better fast.

The a770 make no sense at that price, 750 has some argument but you take a bit more of a risk, if you buy new from somewhere you can easily return if you have some monitor issue or game that does not work maybe it is less than issue.

A 6600 at $190-$210 new would be the card to check before going for Intel, but in some title the 750 dominate it quite a bit, while in some other it is the complete opposite (unlike a 3060 vs 6600 where it is close about the same almost all the time), so it could depend of the actual game you play.
 
Down8 said:
I have an RTX 2060, and a 1440p monitor. I don't game a lot, but like the option to play new games if I choose (the 1440 is new, was @ 1920x1200, so anything in the 1080p range is fine). I've been out of the hardware scene for ages (this RTX 2060 was a gift), and the prices for GPUs are in-sane!

So, the A750 seems a deal. And I like supporting a 3rd vendor.

Is the A750 worth the ~$200 upgrade? It seems to be hit-n-miss from the few reviews I can compare to a card 2-gens back.

Thanks for any info,
-bZj
Click to expand...
The 2060 is superior to the A750 and maybe slower than the 6600 by anywhere from 10-15%.
I would save your money and game with the 2060 till you find something you absolutely need more performance in, especially since you don't seem to game much. It has no problem playing modern games.
2060 vs 6600 below.

 
CAD4466HK said:
The 2060 is superior to the A750 and maybe slower than the 6600 by anywhere from 10-15%.
Click to expand...
That was the right answer here:

at 1440p:
relative-performance_2560-1440.png


6600 only 10% faster indeed, 6700xt at a good price or stay with the 2060 until AMD release a 7700-7800 at an interesting price and push things down if that ever happen....

there some 6700xt on ebay that went from $185 to $230:
https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_nkw=6700xt&_sacat=0&rt=nc&LH_Sold=1&LH_Complete=1

ASnd that would be an actual worth it 65% jump
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top