Arc A750 worth the Upgrade over RTX 2060 (non-Super)?

I have an RTX 2060, and a 1440p monitor. I don't game a lot, but like the option to play new games if I choose (the 1440 is new, was @ 1920x1200, so anything in the 1080p range is fine). I've been out of the hardware scene for ages (this RTX 2060 was a gift), and the prices for GPUs are in-sane!
So, the A750 seems a deal. And I like supporting a 3rd vendor.
Is the A750 worth the ~$200 upgrade? It seems to be hit-n-miss from the few reviews I can compare to a card 2-gens back.
Thanks for any info,
-bZj
