Aquaero 6 New PWM fans Set to 2000 RPM

T

Tanquen

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 15, 2005
Messages
1,200
I've only used the Power controlled 3 wire fans before but the aquaero 6 powers the first two channels off if the fans are run at full power.

I got three of the Splitty9 Actives to replace the old Splitty9s in the hopes of getting around the issue.

I've just rebuilt the PC with new 4 wire PWM fans and I've changed each fan channels Advanced settings to PWM controlled but the controllers don't seem to effect them. Just testing with one fan and it's stuck at 2000rpm.

Is there a setting that needs to change for the controllers as well? Everything seems to be % power related.

1684966773587.png


1684966797821.png
 
Last edited:
I remember having issues with this at first as well.

The settings needed are counter intuitive (and possibly even plain wrong).

Unfortunately my system is disassembled in a corner right now after the leak in my office, so I can't check my settings right now.

All I can say right now is that I was able to get it to work with PWM control, but the settings I had to use to do so where really confusing and seemed wrong to me, but I can't remember what they were off the top of my head. I got there through trial and error.
 
Yeah, it seems odd that changing the setting to power or PWM controlled don't seem to do anything.
 
