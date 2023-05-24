Aquaero 6 New PWM fans Set to 2000 RPM

I've only used the Power controlled 3 wire fans before but the aquaero 6 powers the first two channels off if the fans are run at full power.
I got three of the Splitty9 Actives to replace the old Splitty9s in the hopes of getting around the issue.
I've just rebuilt the PC with new 4 wire PWM fans and I've changed each fan channels Advanced settings to PWM controlled but the controllers don't seem to effect them. Just testing with one fan and it's stuck at 2000rpm.
Is there a setting that needs to change for the controllers as well? Everything seems to be % power related.
