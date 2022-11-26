Aquacomputer 21770 cuplex kryos NEXT with VISION AM5/AM4/3000/5000 Waterblock

Below Ambient
Aquacomputer 21770 cuplex kryos NEXT with VISION AM5/AM4/3000/5000, copper/copper. Love this block and wouldn't be selling, but I've moved onto socket 1700 and have no use for it. By far the best waterblock I've ever used. Has a digital readout that you can configure to read thousands of different things using aquacomputer software. Comes with mounting screws and springs, bolts to AMD bracket. You can see the software at work here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-z7nIYVKWM
$80
