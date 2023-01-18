Apps for bulk-sanitizing (metadata removal) Microsoft Office and PDF files offline?

OpenSource Ghost
Limp Gawd
- Feb 14, 2022
- 131
I use EXIFTool to remove metadata from image files and it can partially remove some PDF file metadata, but not completely and it doesn't do anything for Microsoft Office files. Are there any standalone offline applications for bulk-sanitizing Microsoft Office and PDF files? I know Foxit PDF Editor has excellent PDF file sanitization and Microsoft Office itself has some document sanitization features, but I need to bulk-sanitize a bunch of files at once.