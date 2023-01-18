Apps for bulk-sanitizing (metadata removal) Microsoft Office and PDF files offline?

O

OpenSource Ghost

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 14, 2022
Messages
131
I use EXIFTool to remove metadata from image files and it can partially remove some PDF file metadata, but not completely and it doesn't do anything for Microsoft Office files. Are there any standalone offline applications for bulk-sanitizing Microsoft Office and PDF files? I know Foxit PDF Editor has excellent PDF file sanitization and Microsoft Office itself has some document sanitization features, but I need to bulk-sanitize a bunch of files at once.
 
