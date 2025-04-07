Apps (Electron?) With Broken UI / Color Freezing MacOS

I have a fun issue that seems to be hitting random apps, and now its cutting into how I do things.

There seems to be a UI glitch with electron apps. Discord, Github Desktop, Signal, and a few others will all load, freeze the desktop completely, and I'm forced to kill the app. The UI is all screwed up or the wrong colors.

Vivaldi is possibly the worst offender.

I have a 2013 Tube Pro with AMD D300's, a 2690V2, 64GB Ram, running MOS 14 via OCLP. Any ideas?
 
