Applying Teflon or SIlicone Grease to Keyboard Keyswitches?

Hello,I saw a video on YouTube how someone cleaned their membrane keyboard and applied teflon greasewhich improved functionality of keycaps, making them easier and quieter when pressing. I haven't cleanedmy keyboard with a few creaky keycaps yet and I am thinking of doing what the guy did too.I saw teflon and silicone greases on Amazon but only a handful of 3rd party sellers ship to my country andI prefer much Amazon to buy directly from.I saw silicone grease on AE and there are 4 types: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003380866095.html It is way cheaper and I wonder if it will do the job as well. Also wonder whether it's teflon grease or siliconegrease that is better to grease my keyboard with. I want to prevent keycaps creaking and get betterfunctioning keycaps overall by using silicone grease on all of keycaps.Anyone tried greasing their keyboard?