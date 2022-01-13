Applying Teflon or SIlicone Grease to Keyboard Keyswitches?

Hello,
I saw a video on YouTube how someone cleaned their membrane keyboard and applied teflon grease
which improved functionality of keycaps, making them easier and quieter when pressing. I haven't cleaned
my keyboard with a few creaky keycaps yet and I am thinking of doing what the guy did too.
I saw teflon and silicone greases on Amazon but only a handful of 3rd party sellers ship to my country and
I prefer much Amazon to buy directly from.
I saw silicone grease on AE and there are 4 types: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003380866095.html
It is way cheaper and I wonder if it will do the job as well. Also wonder whether it's teflon grease or silicone
grease that is better to grease my keyboard with. I want to prevent keycaps creaking and get better
functioning keycaps overall by using silicone grease on all of keycaps.
Anyone tried greasing their keyboard?
I saw a video on YouTube how someone cleaned their membrane keyboard and applied teflon grease
which improved functionality of keycaps, making them easier and quieter when pressing. I haven't cleaned
my keyboard with a few creaky keycaps yet and I am thinking of doing what the guy did too.
I saw teflon and silicone greases on Amazon but only a handful of 3rd party sellers ship to my country and
I prefer much Amazon to buy directly from.
I saw silicone grease on AE and there are 4 types: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003380866095.html
It is way cheaper and I wonder if it will do the job as well. Also wonder whether it's teflon grease or silicone
grease that is better to grease my keyboard with. I want to prevent keycaps creaking and get better
functioning keycaps overall by using silicone grease on all of keycaps.
Anyone tried greasing their keyboard?
Last edited: