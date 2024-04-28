Apple's Wifi card to USB enclosure/hotspot hub

I've an apple wifi card that I'll like to use as an external wifi card for other devices. (Via USB connection) So that I don't have to carry entire laptop with me and I can still use the card as the laptop is heavy compared to today's standard. (not to mention the battery doesn't last that long anymore)
I wouldn't mind putting it in another newer and lighter laptop and use that. (I'm sure it'll have to be windows as new macs won't have any replaceable hardware)
Since apple has their own way of designing their hardware compared to industry standards, I couldn't find any useful/substantial info on where it can work and where it can't.
