Apple’s new MetalFX Upscaling system will compete with AMD FSR, Nvidia DLSS

polonyc2

Oct 25, 2004
21,792
At this year's WWDC, Apple announced a surprising new system coming to its Metal 3 gaming API that may sound familiar to PC gamers: MetalFX Upscaling

The system will leverage Apple's custom silicon to reconstruct video game graphics using lower-resolution source images so that games can run more efficiently at lower resolutions while looking higher-res. This "temporal reconstruction" system sounds similar to existing offerings from AMD (FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0) and Nvidia (Deep Learning Super-Sampling), along with an upcoming "XeSS" system from Intel

Based on how the system is described, it will more closely resemble AMD's system, since Apple has yet to announce a way for MetalFX Upscaling to leverage its custom-made "Neural Engine" system...

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2022...-like-image-reconstruction-to-games-on-macos/
 
Domingo

Domingo

Jul 30, 2004
20,725
"Apple wants triple-A gaming back..."

When was it ever there in the first place? I can recall times when Macs got a few games, but the only time I can recall Apple being serious about gaming was the dawn of iOS. That's no knock on Apple either. That was a conscious decision.
 
