Apple’s Metal FX upscaling is powered by AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology

A reference to the use of AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution technology in Apple’s Legal & Regulatory disclosures has revealed that Apple’s MetalFX is powered by AMD’s graphics upscaling technology. AMD’s tech is open source, which would have made it an expedient pathway to integrating the technology into Apple’s platforms.
Not surprising. But what is surprising is that DF compared MetalFX upscaling favorably to DLSS.
Which makes me think that Apple likely tightened up implementation and/or also modified FSR. There is the perception that FSR is behind on PC, but in all my researching it seems that that “issue” is mostly down to devs being lazy with implementation and not that the tech itself is poor.
Also makes me wonder how much is modified as well. Not just because they can hit Apple’s ARM GPU’s/neural engine cores through modification but also increase image quality as well.