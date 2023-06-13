Apple’s M3 To Share Similar CPU, GPU Core Count As M2, 15-Inch MacBook Air Reportedly Launching With Cutting-Edge Silicon

erek





Remember that M3 we was supposed to be gettin?
"TSMC’s 3nm N3B architecture may enable Apple to bring major improvements without having to resort to increasing the core count, though we have no way of confirming this. The exact configuration has not been shared, so we cannot comment on what other M3 variations to expect down the road. However, Gurman shared specifications of the M3 Pro, stating that one version was being tested with 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores, but this chipset will only be found in the pricier Macs.
Apart from the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, the iMac will also feature the M3, and it will reportedly launch next year sporting the same design as the 2020 M1 iMac. The latest revelation hints that Apple’s next SoC will not launch later this year, as it is possible that TSMC was unable to meet the demand for both the A17 Bionic and M3, so Apple may have had to make a tough call. Regardless, we only have to wait a little, and we will see the launch sometime in 2024."
Source: https://wccftech.com/apple-m3-similar-cpu-gpu-core-count-as-m2/
