Apple’s M3 Rumored Performance Scores Beat 12-Core M2 Max In Single-Core Test, Up To 12% Faster Than M2 Pro In Multi-Core

“The M3 comfortably beats the M2 Pro in both single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 6

Also, the same person shared some performance numbers of a prototype version of the A17 Bionic, with the chip claiming to be



With that being said, treat all these latest single-core and multi-core rumors with a pinch of salt, and we will be back with more updates for our readers. TSMC’s 3nm process is supposedly focused more on power savings, but we would still love to see a generation-to-generation performance leap compared to the competition.”



That is about the gains from TSMC N4 to N3.Stagnation is about right, AMD and Apple are both hitting walls with TSMC, both have had an advantage for the past few years because TSMC was so far ahead of Intel and Samsung, but TSMC’s growth has slowed and the Apple and AMD gains have slowed proportionally.Specialization and the further advancement of specific accelerators are the path forward, be it AVX-512, AV1, Tensor, or what ever fancy name comes up next. The next “BIG” shrink comes around 2nm, so that will net everybody another 10-15% but we are well ahead bro the area of diminishing returns and the actual architecture doesn’t have much room left to grow.