Apple’s M3 Rumored Performance Scores Beat 12-Core M2 Max In Single-Core Test, Up To 12% Faster Than M2 Pro In Multi-Core

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- 8,855
Seems like stagnation, 12% isn’t impressive
“The M3 comfortably beats the M2 Pro in both single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 6
Also, the same person shared some performance numbers of a prototype version of the A17 Bionic, with the chip claiming to be 43 percent faster than the A16 Bionic in Geekbench 6’s multi-core results. The rumor was quickly debunked, labeling it as a fake. Now, Yuryev sharing some impressive numbers of the M3 require us to treat them with some responsibility, at least until we see commercial units displaying the same results.
With that being said, treat all these latest single-core and multi-core rumors with a pinch of salt, and we will be back with more updates for our readers. TSMC’s 3nm process is supposedly focused more on power savings, but we would still love to see a generation-to-generation performance leap compared to the competition.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/apple-m3-scores-beat-m2-pro-and-m2-max/
