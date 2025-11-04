  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Apple's low-cost MacBook with an iPhone chip expected in 2026

This isn't strictly new as rumors have been percolating for a while, but now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is weighing in with what he hears about Apple's rumored MacBook with an iPhone chip.

The gist:
  • It's expected to cost "well under $1,000," with a price similar to that of an iPad with a keyboard folio (around the $600 range).
  • It would have a slightly smaller display than the MacBook Air (13.6 inches).
  • Expect an "entirely new design."
  • The A-series chip in use outperforms the M1 (old, but still capable). A previous rumor suggested it was last year's A18 Pro.
  • It's apparently due in the first half of 2026.
As I've outlined before, this is uncharted territory for Apple. To get a Mac laptop significanly below $999 has usually meant going clearance or refurb if you're not a student. And Apple has never offered a Mac at or under $600 besides the Mac mini.

Will it be quick, if the claims are true? No. But that's not the point. Right now, browsing the laptop ailes at Best Buy usually means seeing a lot of generic Acer/Dell/HP/Lenovo systems. MacBooks are usually off in a separate premium space. Not that Apple will necessarily flock to put its laptops in those aisles, but it could — and they might stand out in a sea of plastic and pokey CPUs (ones that could make an A18 Pro seem quick).

And yes, there's the education factor. I don't think Apple genuinely expects to replace $300 Chromebooks, but this could be its best chance yet at reaching both schools that balk at iPads as well as college students that just need something to take class notes and write reports.
 
I recently replaced an M1 Macbook Pro and it was still a really good laptop. My guess is that this A18 based laptop will sell extremely well if the price undercuts the Macbook Air.
 
