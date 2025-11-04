Apple's low-cost MacBook with an iPhone chip expected in 2026

This isn't strictly new as rumors have been percolating for a while, but now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is weighing in with what he hears about Apple's rumored MacBook with an iPhone chip.
The gist:
Will it be quick, if the claims are true? No. But that's not the point. Right now, browsing the laptop ailes at Best Buy usually means seeing a lot of generic Acer/Dell/HP/Lenovo systems. MacBooks are usually off in a separate premium space. Not that Apple will necessarily flock to put its laptops in those aisles, but it could — and they might stand out in a sea of plastic and pokey CPUs (ones that could make an A18 Pro seem quick).
And yes, there's the education factor. I don't think Apple genuinely expects to replace $300 Chromebooks, but this could be its best chance yet at reaching both schools that balk at iPads as well as college students that just need something to take class notes and write reports.
- It's expected to cost "well under $1,000," with a price similar to that of an iPad with a keyboard folio (around the $600 range).
- It would have a slightly smaller display than the MacBook Air (13.6 inches).
- Expect an "entirely new design."
- The A-series chip in use outperforms the M1 (old, but still capable). A previous rumor suggested it was last year's A18 Pro.
- It's apparently due in the first half of 2026.
