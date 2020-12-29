Apple’s longtime supplier accused of using forced labor in China

"A March report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute that implicated four Apple suppliers in alleged forced labor transfers relied in part on publicly available documents.
That report detailed labor transfers to factories owned by O-Film, Hubei Yihong Precision Manufacturing and Highbroad Advanced Material, all manufacturers with ties to Apple’s supply chain. O-Film appears on Apple’s supplier list. Hubei is a subsidiary of Dongguan Yidong Electronic, which listed Apple as a customer on its website. Highbroad’s annual report lists Apple supplier BOE Technology Group as its biggest customer. The Australian report also alleged a transfer of Uighur laborers to Foxconn’s “iPhone city,” the largest assembly plant for iPhones. Rosenstock said Hubei and Highbroad have no connection to Apple’s supply chain.
In a previous report, the Tech Transparency Project alleged the cotton T-shirts worn by Apple Store employees were also sourced from forced labor in Xinjiang. Rosenstock has said Apple doesn’t receive shirts from Xinjiang, but would not say whether the company ever did in the past."

1609270663781.png


https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/12/29/lens-technology-apple-uighur/
 
No surprise. Still I wouldn't put all the blame on Apple. I am sure a lot of other companies are ok with this knowingly or unknowingly. It is going to happen when you use companies in the 3rd world like China.
 
If Apple's supplier is using forced labor then Apple is using forced labor. Gotta love how they spin it, like the Apple riots in India.

ESWNgppXkAAQ0zp.jpg
 
vegeta535 said:
No surprise. Still I wouldn't put all the blame on Apple. I am sure a lot of other companies are ok with this knowingly or unknowingly. It is going to happen when you use companies in the 3rd world like China.
Hi, my name is Nike and I need you to hold my beer as I inspect my Vietnamese child labor sweatshop...
 
