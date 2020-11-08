Apple's Internal IP's Leaked By Its Search Bot

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,790
"The recommended method to prevent originating IPs from being exposed in the HTTP requests made by proxy is to inspect your proxy server's configuration.
It should be ensured, the proxy product is not sending the originating IP information using the Via, X-Forwarded-For, X-ProxyUser-Ip, or similar headers.
"If you're running a forward proxy in your environment, you may want to consider removing the 'Via' & 'X-Forwarded-For' headers," advised Coomber.
He shared sample configuration rules that network admins using Squid proxy servers could implement.
via off
forwarded_for delete
In July 2020, Coomber had reported a separate Applebot issue where the crawler had not been fully honoring the rules specified in robots.txt files.
When asked for comment concerning these issues, Apple did not provide one to BleepingComputer."
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...-leaked-internal-ips-via-proxy-configuration/
It should be ensured, the proxy product is not sending the originating IP information using the Via, X-Forwarded-For, X-ProxyUser-Ip, or similar headers.
"If you're running a forward proxy in your environment, you may want to consider removing the 'Via' & 'X-Forwarded-For' headers," advised Coomber.
He shared sample configuration rules that network admins using Squid proxy servers could implement.
via off
forwarded_for delete
In July 2020, Coomber had reported a separate Applebot issue where the crawler had not been fully honoring the rules specified in robots.txt files.
When asked for comment concerning these issues, Apple did not provide one to BleepingComputer."
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...-leaked-internal-ips-via-proxy-configuration/