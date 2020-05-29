Apple’s A14 chip could be first ARM CPU to pass 3e-15 Septillion MicroHurtz

Why is this level of processing power in a phone actually necessary or useful. Seems like when I look at what phones are *actually being used for*, having these faster and faster chips inside of them provides nothing but a shorter(or at least never-gets-any-better) battery life out of them. Ram I can see, processing power at the chip level however I really can't, its like Apple won't give up a phone that needs charging every 3 days but they'll give us faster and faster phones to run the same 5 year old apps. Um. What?Note: I'm in the Apple ecosystem with phones and pads, but I really don't use them much beyond the "grandmas computer is for email and looking at photos of the kids" way.......last time I looked the entertainment side of apple was literally abandoned, nobody was making any real use of the power of these chips and GPUS anymore, all the game development seemed to stop years ago .......or you had these wannabe type games, the NFS ripoff titles, because nobody really embraced the whole console-on-a-phone experience.So, I'm genuinely curious, apple providing more and more CPU horsepower is sort of like them providing more and more megapixels...its a number, it doesn't really make the photos you've taken for years look any 'better' one way or another, certainly not enough to justify a phone upgrade.Long story short: We hit peak-phone years ago, but Apple is dependent (and so is every other phone company but Apple especially) on us never finding that fact out. You Need this faster chip, you need this better camera. Really? I'm not seeing the need.PS: If you are about to say "well ipads are used in industry" yes, ipads I can make an argument for, but not phones......nobody is hovering over a 5 or 6" screen (god I hope they aren't) using an app that requires a desktop CPU and GPU that still needs to be charged twice a day with heavy usage(IMHO of course, I'm prepared to stand corrected).