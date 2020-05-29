Apple’s A14 chip could be first ARM CPU to pass 3e-15 Septillion MicroHurtz

Impressed?

Impressed? How much longer til enthusiast phones from Android, etc offer overclocking profiles?

"The A14 chip is doing well in Geekbench 5 as well, with the single-core performance hitting 1658 in GeekBench 5, compared to a score of 1329 for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Multi-core benchmarks have jumped to 4612 from 3468, for jumps of 20%+ and 32%+.

The chip, made on TSMC’s 5-nm process, would be the fastest in a phone, and put the iPhone 12 past the current 12.9-inch ir?t=techreport09-20&l=alb&o=1&a=B07K344KNG.gif . The Apple A13 is significantly faster than the fastest Android phone’s ARM processor at the moment, and the A14 would widen the gap. Benchmarks spotted in late 2019 had the upcoming Snapdragon 865 chip playing competitively with the A13, A12 Bionic, and Samsung Exynos 9825 chips. If both A14 and Snapdragon 865 benchmarks prove to be true, that would mean a big jump for new Android phones but a continued significant lead for Apple."

https://techreport.com/news/3469261/apple-a14-cpu-3-ghz-arm/
 
The new iPhone SE is going to digg deep into Android market share.
There is something to be said for Apple products. I have the new 10" entry level iPad and its got plenty of speed and features.
Probably would not have paid list price, but $329 during Black Friday was acceptable.
 
Jim Kim said:
The new iPhone SE is going to digg deep into Android market share.
There is something to be said for Apple products. I have the new 10" entry level iPad and it's got plenty of speed and features.
Probably would not have paid list price, but $329 during Black Friday was acceptable.
I'm torn these days.

After making fun of Apple computers as junk since the 80's, my first smartphone was an iPhone, because, well, it was the first one.

I eventually switched to Android because I felt limited by Apples walled garden approach.

Since then I've become more privacy conscious, and Apple has really risen to the cause of privacy in the last several years, whereas Google is - well - Google.

I don't know what to do next. Two major competing platforms, and there are big things I don't like about both of them.
 
It's all about the apps. For a personal phone, I need wheellog for my unicycle which I use multiple times a week -- not available on IOS. If this was available I'd switch in a heartbeat. Until then...
 
Jim Kim said:
The new iPhone SE is going to digg deep into Android market share.
There is something to be said for Apple products. I have the new 10" entry level iPad and it's got plenty of speed and features.
Probably would not have paid list price, but $329 during Black Friday was acceptable.
I have the new iPhone SE 2020 and it’spretty nice and sleek. The more modern aesthetic over the 2016 and larger /improved image quality screen and storage andperformance increases are awesome. Hope it’s durability is good for the long haul. Really liking it so far though
 
You just can't fuck with Apple man. They dominate the tablet and phone industry. They will continue to decimate android for years to come in the performance/resale category.
 
erek said:
I have the new iPhone SE 2020 and it’spretty nice and sleek. The more modern aesthetic over the 2016 and larger /improved image quality screen and storage andperformance increases are awesome. Hope it’s durability is good for the long haul. Really liking it so far though
It will be, dont worry. Long haul will not be a problem at all.
 
Am I missing something here when a Ryzen 9 3900X gets a ~1300 Single-Core Score? I thought GeekBench was supposed to be something of a universal score across every platform? And it's multi-core score is "only" 3 times higher, which doesn't seem like much for a beef desktop chip vs a tiny phone chip.
 
erek said:
I have the new iPhone SE 2020 and it’spretty nice and sleek. The more modern aesthetic over the 2016 and larger /improved image quality screen and storage andperformance increases are awesome. Hope it’s durability is good for the long haul. Really liking it so far though
I just got the new SE as well. I didn't feel my old SE was slow or anything, I just was having a hard time with the tiny screen and my aging eyes.
After using the new SE and messing with my old one, I could see a HUGE difference in speed. The new SE is lighting fast.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I'm torn these days.

After making fun of Apple computers as junk since the 80's, my first smartphone was an iPhone, because, well, it was the first one.

I eventually switched to Android because I felt limited by Apples walled garden approach.

Since then I've become more privacy conscious, and Apple has really risen to the cause of privacy in the last several years, whereas Google is - well - Google.

I don't know what to do next. Two major competing platforms, and there are big things I don't like about both of them.
Same. I just switched to an iPhone SE and I love it. I appreciate their stance on privacy vs google and build quality is good. Also has an insanely fast processor for the money, which is usually my main gripe with their laptops/desktops.
 
Zepher said:
I just got the new SE as well. I didn't feel my old SE was slow or anything, I just was having a hard time with the tiny screen and my aging eyes.
After using the new SE and messing with my old one, I could see a HUGE difference in speed. The new SE is lighting fast.
My iPhone SE 2016s battery was starting to struggle so I eventually caved in, but agree it’s not slow. I still have it running on a separate free line as a backup
 
Apple has owned a large performance advantage on ARM for the last five years.

My question is: what exactly do you do with your phone that makes the A13 noticeably faster than any other flagship? I don't see any real use for all that processing power.

In the end of the day, Apple always castrates all that performance by shorting you on ram.The SE only has 3GB, and the iPhone 11 with the same beefy processor only has 4 gb ram!

You can't really expect to harness such performance when Apple has purposefully limited your potential. That's why the only "Pro" lineup anyone takes seriously is the iPad Pro.

The only real benefit of going Apple is the long support, and unless you;'re using your phone to run a business, there's not that much benefit from receiving 5 years of security updates. My previous Samsung phone going oout pf support didn't suddenly make it stop working.

That closed platform comes with it a lot of minuses that just aren't worth it to me or my family - you're not only stuck with whatever is in he App Store, you're also stuck with whatever mismash of hardware Apple decided to create for your price-point (or how many more years it's going to be before they update your favorite piece of forgotten hardware?)

The only Apple products that get updated yearly are the top-end iPhones (castrated specs guaranteed to not satisfy pros, yet are overkill for anyone else. ), and the Macbook Pro (Profit++). Be aware of the complete lack of caring bout the rest of it's customers when you decide to join in.
 
defaultluser said:
The only real benefit of going Apple is the long support, and unless you;'re using your phone to run a business, there's not that much benefit from receiving 5 years of security updates. My previous Samsung phone going oout pf support didn't suddenly make it stop working.
Or a semi average consumer that doesn’t see the need or want to upgrade a phone constantly. My sister only left her iPhone 5s last summer after the screen literally stopped. Rough life handful of drops a changed battery some more drops changed screen and a short life until the screen died but the digitizer was still good (ie she could still answer calls) she finally upgraded.

Maybe the security didn’t directly benefit her, but a product designed to last a long time did benefit her. Anecdotal I know, throw the story away at your discretion, but whatever else Apple does I’ll personally find longevity semi hard to argue with. (The keyboard switch fiasco can’t be argued with. It was fucked. Apple fucked that one up)
 
Nolan7689 said:
Or a semi average consumer that doesn’t see the need or want to upgrade a phone constantly. My sister only left her iPhone 5s last summer after the screen literally stopped. Rough life handful of drops a changed battery some more drops changed screen and a short life until the screen died but the digitizer was still good (ie she could still answer calls) she finally upgraded.

Maybe the security didn’t directly benefit her, but a product designed to last a long time did benefit her. Anecdotal I know, throw the story away at your discretion, but whatever else Apple does I’ll personally find longevity semi hard to argue with. (The keyboard switch fiasco can’t be argued with. It was fucked. Apple fucked that one up)
So, I guess I imagined using my Galaxy S4 for 4 years, and my current Pixel 2 has just hit the two year mark (and I expect to get 4 years out of that one as well).

The only poorly-built Android phone brand tend to be from LG. everything else is going to be build-quality according to it' s price-point (this includes your Chinese android phones).

Pay $400 and above, and you should get a solid experience.
 
zeroARMY said:
Am I missing something here when a Ryzen 9 3900X gets a ~1300 Single-Core Score? I thought GeekBench was supposed to be something of a universal score across every platform? And it's multi-core score is "only" 3 times higher, which doesn't seem like much for a beef desktop chip vs a tiny phone chip.
People really underestimate how powerful Apples chips are and what ARM is capable of.
 
defaultluser said:
Apple has owned a large performance advantage on ARM for the last five years.

My question is: what exactly do you do with your phone that makes the A13 noticeably faster than any other flagship? I don't see any real use for all that processing power.

In the end of the day, Apple always castrates all that performance by shorting you on ram.The SE only has 3GB, and the iPhone 11 with the same beefy processor only has 4 gb ram!

You can't really expect to harness such performance when Apple has purposefully limited your potential. That's why the only "Pro" lineup anyone takes seriously is the iPad Pro.

The only real benefit of going Apple is the long support, and unless you;'re using your phone to run a business, there's not that much benefit from receiving 5 years of security updates. My previous Samsung phone going oout pf support didn't suddenly make it stop working.

That closed platform comes with it a lot of minuses that just aren't worth it to me or my family - you're not only stuck with whatever is in he App Store, you're also stuck with whatever mismash of hardware Apple decided to create for your price-point (or how many more years it's going to be before they update your favorite piece of forgotten hardware?)

The only Apple products that get updated yearly are the top-end iPhones (castrated specs guaranteed to not satisfy pros, yet are overkill for anyone else. ), and the Macbook Pro (Profit++). Be aware of the complete lack of caring bout the rest of it's customers when you decide to join in.
You do know that iOS has much lower memory demands than Android, right? That an iPhone 11 with 4GB of RAM is more like an Android phone with 8GB? And whatever you might claim about 'castrating' performance, the fact is that a $399 iPhone SE is overall faster in real-world applications than virtually every Android phone.

Also, there are quite a few reasons to go with Apple beyond the superior performance and long-term support. Overall camera quality (not variety in lenses, but actual output)? Tight integration with a range of products, including one of the few truly good smartwatches? A tendency to get nicer apps, or to get apps first? A superior attitude toward privacy? Yeah, those matter.

Also, you seem to have forgotten that Apple is partly beholden to chip cycles, particularly Intel's. It's a bit hard to justify a refresh when a generation is barely faster than the last, and AMD's performance leap comes far too soon for Apple to simply switch hardware partners (assuming it doesn't move to ARM across the board).
 
aokman said:
You are talking such crap lol, just because a device has less ram, doesn’t mean its limited... iOS is far superior at memory management and simply does not need it. Everyone with half a brain knows the SE will have a long useful life and probably 5 years of real support and updates.

Take your fanboy shit somewhere else.
It doesn't matter that Apple will be supporting the chip with security updates for 5 years - it's also going to be another 5 years before anybody at Apple bothers to up[date their phone processor. (or it could be 7 years, like it took them to update ew the Mac Pro)

The hing is, if you buy into a corner-case product, prepare for Apple to treat you like a corner-case - all I hear from people like you 2016 iPhone SE lovers is "will this be the year when Apple finally upgrades my phone?"

The answer is, Apple abandoned your tiny phone and decided tio supersize it for you. But there's still no indication form them that they will be updating the NEW HOTNESs platform any moire often.

If you're not running with their premier hardware platforms, Apple pretend you don't exist. this might be okey for [ep[le who are just looking for regular security updates, but for anyone out there whose performance needs grow, there's no way you''ll be satisfied with 5 year updates.

Also, there's no fucking way Apple gets magical virtual memory compression over Android. Android has included ZRAM support since 4.4.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zram

This includes advanced compression like Zstandard, as well as oldies like Lz0 for low-end processing-power phones, so you can really cover the entire gamut . Advanced virtual memory compression is universal across all phone platforms.

You get twice the ram from Android flagships, and only slightly worse ram compression. Unless you'd care to provide a research paper detailing the massive differences in virtual memory compression on iOS, I consider the Myth Busted.

I consider my 2016 4GB ram Pixel 2 to be fine for all my current level of multitasking - !but Apple sold you one with the same amount of ram, new six months ago - that's unacceptable for a device that;''as supposed to be in use for five+ years! Apple wantrs ypou to suffer, and buy new phone.
 
I actually disagree with this. People want apple for the status, or for the comfort and integration with other apple products. Those people who feel that way already are apple customers. And the ones that want the status dont want to be the chump with the low end low status phone. Honestly the main thing this is going to do is just hold market share that was starting to slip into the hands of Chinese phone makers because the big dogs (Samsung and Apple) just keep driving the cost of high end phones through the roof. This is IMO just apple saying ya Android always has a cheaper option and if we want to keep pushing the price of top end phones ever higher we need something thats more palatable for our loyal patrons.

Apple has been doing well for CPU performance in recent years but if the intel AMD wars of the past taught us anything its that outside of specific people no one else cares. At the end of the day android users are going to keep using android and apple users are going to keep using apple. In most places people buy what is easily accessible from their carrier. They dont sit around and scrutinize bench marks. Anyone who thinks differently just needs to look at apples website. They are still listing CPUs by their frequency lol which means literally nothing now days. And apple has spent the majority of their existence screwing around with CPUs and good or bad the customers never cared they just use it as a talking point but it has no actual influence on their purchase decision.
 
Aurelius said:
You do know that iOS has much lower memory demands than Android, right? That an iPhone 11 with 4GB of RAM is more like an Android phone with 8GB? And whatever you might claim about 'castrating' performance, the fact is that a $399 iPhone SE is overall faster in real-world applications than virtually every Android phone.

Also, there are quite a few reasons to go with Apple beyond the superior performance and long-term support. Overall camera quality (not variety in lenses, but actual output)? Tight integration with a range of products, including one of the few truly good smartwatches? A tendency to get nicer apps, or to get apps first? A superior attitude toward privacy? Yeah, those matter.

Also, you seem to have forgotten that Apple is partly beholden to chip cycles, particularly Intel's. It's a bit hard to justify a refresh when a generation is barely faster than the last, and AMD's performance leap comes far too soon for Apple to simply switch hardware partners (assuming it doesn't move to ARM across the board).
The tired old console argument? The OS and its RAM usage dont mean anything and have not meant anything for a long time. Additional RAM is used by programs / apps not the OS. IT doesnt matter how efficient or how much RDF you pour into bullshitting people about your OS RAM usage. What matters is the applications and how hungry they are for it and only the developers of the applications control that. As RAM availability goes up, applications enjoy more of it. Even then I often find it funny how wrong people get this. A long time ago I was tasked with getting a specific piece of Linux software running on an intel mac. This program was RAM intensive. And the whole argument at the time was the windows wasn't on 64 bit for extra ram, Linux wasn't user friendly enough so they buy this mac with like 32 GB of ram. After shit tons of work and screwing around I found out that the program couldnt use more than 4GB of ram on the mac....... lol should have stuck with Linux. But mac supporters always find some screwy logic to justify who apple just gives them less and its somehow supposed to be more.
 
rudy said:
The tired old console argument? The OS and its RAM usage dont mean anything and have not meant anything for a long time. Additional RAM is used by programs / apps not the OS. IT doesnt matter how efficient or how much RDF you pour into bullshitting people about your OS RAM usage. What matters is the applications and how hungry they are for it and only the developers of the applications control that. As RAM availability goes up, applications enjoy more of it. Even then I often find it funny how wrong people get this. A long time ago I was tasked with getting a specific piece of Linux software running on an intel mac. This program was RAM intensive. And the whole argument at the time was the windows wasn't on 64 bit for extra ram, Linux wasn't user friendly enough so they buy this mac with like 32 GB of ram. After shit tons of work and screwing around I found out that the program couldnt use more than 4GB of ram on the mac....... lol should have stuck with Linux. But mac supporters always find some screwy logic to justify who apple just gives them less and its somehow supposed to be more.
As opposed to shoving useless shit in a phone to make up for the fact you can’t be bothered optimising the OS or apps to hibernate and optimise memory usage. Or simply as a spec sheet whore who buys a device just because it has more of something.

The iPhone 11 runs circles around any Android phone at multitasking and launching as many apps as possible so tell me again how more ram is so superior.

Yes each platform has its pros and cons but having less ram does not make the device inferior or obsolete.
 
rudy said:
The tired old console argument? The OS and its RAM usage dont mean anything and have not meant anything for a long time. Additional RAM is used by programs / apps not the OS. IT doesnt matter how efficient or how much RDF you pour into bullshitting people about your OS RAM usage.
Not quite - iOS 13 requires the device to have at least 2GB to support it; assuming the OS itself does not use the full 2GB, but rather it leaves a sufficient amount in upper memory for the apps/programs and back-end services.
Any device with less than 2GB of RAM does not support iOS 13.

This also isn't a limit to the older CPUs, as one of the older generation iPads (iPhone 6-era) that has 2GB of RAM is supported by iOS 13 - I know as I did the OS upgrade on it! :D
Granted, if an older device is rooted, I'm sure it could be upgraded to iOS 13, but there may be severe performance penalties if the device starts running low on RAM after boot and loading apps, and paging to SWAP starts to occur.

This is one case where I will side with Apple on their decision to not support older devices, not for the lack of CPU processing capabilities or disk capacity, but rather due to lack of RAM capacity and the potential severe performance penalties that will occur if said older devices were supported.


Also, most Android devices, from what I have seen, generally get around 2 (maybe 3) years of native OS patching support.
Almost all Apple iOS-based devices tend to get 5+ years of OS patching support - for those who care about native OS support longevity.

These are just general observations from working with both platforms for well over a decade.
 
defaultluser said:
The hing is, if you buy into a corner-case product, prepare for Apple to treat you like a corner-case - all I hear from people like you 2016 iPhone SE lovers is "will this be the year when Apple finally upgrades my phone?"

The answer is, Apple abandoned your tiny phone and decided tio supersize it for you. But there's still no indication form them that they will be updating the NEW HOTNESs platform any moire often.
You know, stop using so much damn logic and reasoning on this! :D
...I actually was thinking that exact thing earlier this year, haha, but not any more - screw that massive size and lack of a native 3.5mm headphone jack, they can pry the original from my cold dead hands. :ROFLMAO:

sfsuphysics said:
3 billion micro hurtz... so 3000 hurtz (hertz?)

Definitely not impressed with a 3kHz chip
Click to expand...
I think he means 3GHz.
 
defaultluser said:
The only poorly-built Android phone brand tend to be from LG. everything else is going to be build-quality according to it' s price-point (this includes your Chinese android phones).
Still using LG V20 and it's going strong while I just upgraded the original 3200mah battery to a 4300 mah battery a week ago which took 5 seconds to change. The LG V60 is probably one of the more exciting flagships atm, but LG is overseen in the cellphone space.
 
rudy said:
The tired old console argument? The OS and its RAM usage dont mean anything and have not meant anything for a long time. Additional RAM is used by programs / apps not the OS. IT doesnt matter how efficient or how much RDF you pour into bullshitting people about your OS RAM usage. What matters is the applications and how hungry they are for it and only the developers of the applications control that. As RAM availability goes up, applications enjoy more of it. Even then I often find it funny how wrong people get this. A long time ago I was tasked with getting a specific piece of Linux software running on an intel mac. This program was RAM intensive. And the whole argument at the time was the windows wasn't on 64 bit for extra ram, Linux wasn't user friendly enough so they buy this mac with like 32 GB of ram. After shit tons of work and screwing around I found out that the program couldnt use more than 4GB of ram on the mac....... lol should have stuck with Linux. But mac supporters always find some screwy logic to justify who apple just gives them less and its somehow supposed to be more.
I'm sorry, but this is a demonstrably false claim.

Those apps use extra RAM because of how Android works. Apps running in iOS are made to relinquish a lot of the available RAM more aggressively when in the background (but not so aggressively that they lose their place) than in Android, where they tend to keep it all until memory limits force them to let go. This is one reason why numerous tests show that iPhones with supposedly hobbled RAM managing to retain apps as well as Android phones with roughly twice the memory. Besides, it's patently clear you haven't used a modern iPhone, because I can't recall the last time my phone (with 4GB of RAM) had to reload an app due to a lack of memory, regardless of how many were open or what they were doing. However, I can point to numerous examples of Android phones that struggle on 4GB of RAM and even 6GB.

Also: what the hell are you doing trying to drag macOS into this, especially from "a long time ago?" This is iOS, not macOS, and we're living in 2020, not 2006 (or whenever your example is dated). There are different approaches to memory usage, and things have likely changed in the years since. You won't make that false comparison again.
 
Why is this level of processing power in a phone actually necessary or useful. Seems like when I look at what phones are *actually being used for*, having these faster and faster chips inside of them provides nothing but a shorter(or at least never-gets-any-better) battery life out of them. Ram I can see, processing power at the chip level however I really can't, its like Apple won't give up a phone that needs charging every 3 days but they'll give us faster and faster phones to run the same 5 year old apps. Um. What?

Note: I'm in the Apple ecosystem with phones and pads, but I really don't use them much beyond the "grandmas computer is for email and looking at photos of the kids" way.......last time I looked the entertainment side of apple was literally abandoned, nobody was making any real use of the power of these chips and GPUS anymore, all the game development seemed to stop years ago .......or you had these wannabe type games, the NFS ripoff titles, because nobody really embraced the whole console-on-a-phone experience.

So, I'm genuinely curious, apple providing more and more CPU horsepower is sort of like them providing more and more megapixels...its a number, it doesn't really make the photos you've taken for years look any 'better' one way or another, certainly not enough to justify a phone upgrade.

Long story short: We hit peak-phone years ago, but Apple is dependent (and so is every other phone company but Apple especially) on us never finding that fact out. You Need this faster chip, you need this better camera. Really? I'm not seeing the need.

PS: If you are about to say "well ipads are used in industry" yes, ipads I can make an argument for, but not phones......nobody is hovering over a 5 or 6" screen (god I hope they aren't) using an app that requires a desktop CPU and GPU that still needs to be charged twice a day with heavy usage :( (IMHO of course, I'm prepared to stand corrected).
 
At work we made the switch to IPhones and were not going back. They work consistently across the board when we went android 3 years ago everything was fine but 6-8 months after everybody had something that just wasn’t right and I was constantly having to change this or tweak that it was a waste of time and the Apps that we use just didn’t work as well. We’ve learned our lesson and this cycle we went back to Apple much easier and way better support than Samsung provides. It has been noted down as a cost saving measure that backfired the TCO on the Samsung’s was higher over the 3 years than the previous Apples.
 
rudy said:
A long time ago I was tasked with getting a specific piece of Linux software running on an intel mac. This program was RAM intensive. And the whole argument at the time was the windows wasn't on 64 bit for extra ram, Linux wasn't user friendly enough so they buy this mac with like 32 GB of ram. After shit tons of work and screwing around I found out that the program couldnt use more than 4GB of ram on the mac....... lol should have stuck with Linux.
I'm guessing that was circa 2007, since the 2006 iMacs on the first Intel Core CPUs (not Core 2) were still 32-bit (4GB RAM ceiling), and the 2005 G5 Quad with dual IBM 970MP CPUs capped at 16GB RAM with a 4GB program limit.
However, by 2007, Windows was on 64-bit, and even was so before as far back as ~2005 with Windows XP x64.

Soooo, this sounds more like this was an intelligence issue (or lack-there-of) with your employers than it was with OS X 10.5 at the time. :whistle:
Also, was there a reason not to just load Linux onto the Mac?

That 4GB program-memory limitation was imposed in OS X 10.5 at the time due to that physical limitation being part of the IBM 970XX CPUs themselves, as even though they were 64-bit and could address 4GB+ RAM, they could not run applications that utilized more than 4GB RAM.
Since they were using OS X 10.5 on both x86/x86-64 and PPC64 at the time, this was a limit that had to be imposed to not break things; this all went away once support for PPC64 was dropped in OS X 10.6.

It wasn't just because "Apple sux". :meh:

But mac supporters always find some screwy logic to justify who apple just gives them less and its somehow supposed to be more.
Not in this case.
iOS is more efficient than Android, and also features much better paging functionality - this, paired with the NVMe and/or PCI-E disk access on Apple iDevices, as opposed to lower-end eMMC disks on Android devices, makes one hell of a disk access difference in performance between the two platforms.

Android is a Hell of a lot more bloated out-of-the-box than iOS is, and takes a good amount of effort to get it down to where it has a decent amount of unused RAM before the ceiling is hit and paging occurs.
I know what you are saying about people glorifying Apple, but in this case, there are some technical qualities and limitations to both platforms that you are not taking into account with your argument.
 
Red Falcon said:
I'm guessing that was circa 2007, since the 2006 iMacs on the first Intel Core CPUs (not Core 2) were still 32-bit (4GB RAM ceiling), and the 2005 G5 Quad with dual IBM 970MP CPUs capped at 16GB RAM with a 4GB program limit.
However, by 2007, Windows was on 64-bit, and even was so before as far back as ~2005 with Windows XP x64.

Soooo, this sounds more like this was an intelligence issue (or lack-there-of) with your employers than it was with OS X 10.5 at the time. :whistle:
Also, was there a reason not to just load Linux onto the Mac?

That 4GB program-memory limitation was imposed in OS X 10.5 at the time due to that physical limitation being part of the IBM 970XX CPUs themselves, as even though they were 64-bit and could address 4GB+ RAM, they could not run applications that utilized more than 4GB RAM.
Since they were using OS X 10.5 on both x86/x86-64 and PPC64 at the time, this was a limit that had to be imposed to not break things; this all went away once support for PPC64 was dropped in OS X 10.6.

It wasn't just because "Apple sux". :meh:


Not in this case.
iOS is more efficient than Android, and also features much better paging functionality - this, paired with the NVMe and/or PCI-E disk access on Apple iDevices, as opposed to lower-end eMMC disks on Android devices, makes one hell of a disk access difference in performance between the two platforms.

Android is a Hell of a lot more bloated out-of-the-box than iOS is, and takes a good amount of effort to get it down to where it has a decent amount of unused RAM before the ceiling is hit and paging occurs.
I know what you are saying about people glorifying Apple, but in this case, there are some technical qualities and limitations to both platforms that you are not taking into account with your argument.
People just hate on macs to hate on macs.
 
Verge said:
People just hate on macs to hate on macs.
While I get that it was trendy to do so back in the 2000s, closed-eco system aside, it doesn't make much sense now.
The low-quality parts in their laptops (those keyboards...), and using years old components and yet selling them for $$$$$ are legit grievances, and I know there are many more.

Complaining about things like this, though, doesn't make much sense, even if purely looking from the technical standpoint.
In rudy's case, I think the grievance lay more with his employers than it did with Apple...
 
Verge said:
People just hate on macs to hate on macs.
I hate the ones I support but they work, and when they have issues Apple mails us a box but their users I hear very little from to the point where I have to go to them every couple of months to check in and schedule a time to take them for a general maintenance check. They may be sandboxed and walled in, but from a support perspective that keeps them simple enough.
 
Apple has a use case for the power, not just to advertise all the extra megahertz. They typically max out their image processing capabilities right off the bat. If you e taken a lot of photos you could feel the phone get warm where the motherboard is, it’s also fast at turning off all processing sucking apps in order to give the camera the lions share of the cpu/GPU.

min fact it’s pretty amazing to how smoothly the phone can go from streaming audible, music, whatever when it wants to take a photo then automatically resume when you exit.
 
