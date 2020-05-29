Apple’s A14 chip could be first ARM CPU to pass 3e-15 Septillion MicroHurtz

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,215
Impressed? How much longer til enthusiast phones from Android, etc offer overclocking profiles?
"The A14 chip is doing well in Geekbench 5 as well, with the single-core performance hitting 1658 in GeekBench 5, compared to a score of 1329 for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Multi-core benchmarks have jumped to 4612 from 3468, for jumps of 20%+ and 32%+.
The chip, made on TSMC’s 5-nm process, would be the fastest in a phone, and put the iPhone 12 past the current 12.9-inch . The Apple A13 is significantly faster than the fastest Android phone’s ARM processor at the moment, and the A14 would widen the gap. Benchmarks spotted in late 2019 had the upcoming Snapdragon 865 chip playing competitively with the A13, A12 Bionic, and Samsung Exynos 9825 chips. If both A14 and Snapdragon 865 benchmarks prove to be true, that would mean a big jump for new Android phones but a continued significant lead for Apple."
https://techreport.com/news/3469261/apple-a14-cpu-3-ghz-arm/
"The A14 chip is doing well in Geekbench 5 as well, with the single-core performance hitting 1658 in GeekBench 5, compared to a score of 1329 for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Multi-core benchmarks have jumped to 4612 from 3468, for jumps of 20%+ and 32%+.
The chip, made on TSMC’s 5-nm process, would be the fastest in a phone, and put the iPhone 12 past the current 12.9-inch . The Apple A13 is significantly faster than the fastest Android phone’s ARM processor at the moment, and the A14 would widen the gap. Benchmarks spotted in late 2019 had the upcoming Snapdragon 865 chip playing competitively with the A13, A12 Bionic, and Samsung Exynos 9825 chips. If both A14 and Snapdragon 865 benchmarks prove to be true, that would mean a big jump for new Android phones but a continued significant lead for Apple."
https://techreport.com/news/3469261/apple-a14-cpu-3-ghz-arm/