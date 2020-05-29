Apple’s A14 chip could be first ARM CPU to pass 3 Billion Micro Hurtz

Jim Kim said: The new iPhone SE is going to digg deep into Android market share.

There is something to be said for Apple products. I have the new 10" entry level iPad and it's got plenty of speed and features.

Probably would not have paid list price, but $329 during Black Friday was acceptable. Click to expand...

I'm torn these days.After making fun of Apple computers as junk since the 80's, my first smartphone was an iPhone, because, well, it was the first one.I eventually switched to Android because I felt limited by Apples walled garden approach.Since then I've become more privacy conscious, and Apple has really risen to the cause of privacy in the last several years, whereas Google is - well - Google.I don't know what to do next. Two major competing platforms, and there are big things I don't like about both of them.