Apple’s A14 chip could be first ARM CPU to pass 3 Billion Micro Hurtz

Impressed?

  • Total voters
    2
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,200
Impressed? How much longer til enthusiast phones from Android, etc offer overclocking profiles?

"The A14 chip is doing well in Geekbench 5 as well, with the single-core performance hitting 1658 in GeekBench 5, compared to a score of 1329 for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Multi-core benchmarks have jumped to 4612 from 3468, for jumps of 20%+ and 32%+.

The chip, made on TSMC’s 5-nm process, would be the fastest in a phone, and put the iPhone 12 past the current 12.9-inch ir?t=techreport09-20&l=alb&o=1&a=B07K344KNG.gif . The Apple A13 is significantly faster than the fastest Android phone’s ARM processor at the moment, and the A14 would widen the gap. Benchmarks spotted in late 2019 had the upcoming Snapdragon 865 chip playing competitively with the A13, A12 Bionic, and Samsung Exynos 9825 chips. If both A14 and Snapdragon 865 benchmarks prove to be true, that would mean a big jump for new Android phones but a continued significant lead for Apple."

https://techreport.com/news/3469261/apple-a14-cpu-3-ghz-arm/
 
J

Jim Kim

2[H]4U
Joined
May 24, 2012
Messages
3,719
The new iPhone SE is going to digg deep into Android market share.
There is something to be said for Apple products. I have the new 10" entry level iPad and it's got plenty of speed and features.
Probably would not have paid list price, but $329 during Black Friday was acceptable.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

I Complain about Everything
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,998
Jim Kim said:
The new iPhone SE is going to digg deep into Android market share.
There is something to be said for Apple products. I have the new 10" entry level iPad and it's got plenty of speed and features.
Probably would not have paid list price, but $329 during Black Friday was acceptable.
Click to expand...

I'm torn these days.

After making fun of Apple computers as junk since the 80's, my first smartphone was an iPhone, because, well, it was the first one.

I eventually switched to Android because I felt limited by Apples walled garden approach.

Since then I've become more privacy conscious, and Apple has really risen to the cause of privacy in the last several years, whereas Google is - well - Google.

I don't know what to do next. Two major competing platforms, and there are big things I don't like about both of them.
 
D

/dev/null

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 31, 2001
Messages
14,520
It's all about the apps. For a personal phone, I need wheellog for my unicycle which I use multiple times a week -- not available on IOS. If this was available I'd switch in a heartbeat. Until then...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top