Apple’s A12Z Processor Confirmed to Reuse A12X Silicon

Looks like no A13X for this.

"As for why Apple would opt to re-use A12X for their 2020 tablets instead of commissioning an A13X, while we can only speculate, it almost certainly comes down to economics, as the tablet market is quite different from the smartphone market. Apple is virtually unchallenged as far as high-performance Arm tablets go, and even then, the number of iPads they sell has always been a drop in the bucket compared to the number of iPhones they sell. So there are fewer devices to aromatize the costs of chip development against, and all the while chip development costs are continuing to rise with each new generation of photolithography technology. In short, at some point it has to stop making sense to create new chip designs on a yearly basis for mid-volume products, and Apple may very well have finally hit that mark with their tablet SoCs."

https://www.anandtech.com/show/15716/apples-a12z-processor-confirmed-to-reuse-a12x-silicon
 
They always said it was an A12Z with 1 extra core...

It never needed a performance increase anyway, it already trades blows with an i7 using only passive cooling.
 
I suppose Apple wouldn't want to cannibalize their future ARM-base laptops and all-in-ones, assuming that is indeed the direction they are moving in within the near-future.
 
Red Falcon said:
I suppose Apple wouldn't want to cannibalize their future ARM-base laptops and all-in-ones, assuming that is indeed the direction they are moving in within the near-future.
This is likely why; They are investing all their serious resources towards a common chip that will be ready for the 2021 architecture convergence.
 
