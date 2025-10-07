Apple Weighs John Ternus as Potential Successor CEO

erek
View: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/m35VNLSFYzg
"Meanwhile, hardware engineering chief John Ternus has emerged as the most visible internal contender to lead Apple one day. Ternus's expanded role on product road maps and his recent prominence at launches have raised his profile inside the company, giving the board a technologist-first option should Cook step aside. The company has also promoted several vice presidents this month, including Fletcher Rothkopf for hardware engineering on the glasses, Omar Alwarid in procurement, and Ivan Krstic in security engineering, signaling a near-term emphasis on shoring up both talent and execution as leadership changes are upon us."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341644/apple-weighs-john-ternus-as-potential-successor-to-ceo-tim-cook