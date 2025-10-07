  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Apple Weighs John Ternus as Potential Successor CEO

View: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/m35VNLSFYzg

"Meanwhile, hardware engineering chief John Ternus has emerged as the most visible internal contender to lead Apple one day. Ternus's expanded role on product road maps and his recent prominence at launches have raised his profile inside the company, giving the board a technologist-first option should Cook step aside. The company has also promoted several vice presidents this month, including Fletcher Rothkopf for hardware engineering on the glasses, Omar Alwarid in procurement, and Ivan Krstic in security engineering, signaling a near-term emphasis on shoring up both talent and execution as leadership changes are upon us."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341644/apple-weighs-john-ternus-as-potential-successor-to-ceo-tim-cook
 
